How to Watch Broncos vs Chiefs: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO.

Denver's defense sets the tone for this one. The Broncos recorded 68 sacks in 2025, the most in the NFL, and they'll test a Kansas City offense that has its own case for efficiency: the Chiefs posted 61 yards after catch in goal-to-go situations last season, also the league's best mark.

The betting market leans Kansas City, with bettors split on where the value is. The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites at consensus lines with a 43.5 total, and their moneyline sits at -146 to Denver's +123. The total has moved from 42.5 to 43.5, and the spread has shifted from Chiefs -118 to -117. On the moneyline, 69% of 22,418 bets are on Kansas City; on the spread, 60% of 2,615 bets are on Denver.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

When: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players to Watch

Kansas City's biggest question heading into this matchup is how clean the pocket will be, and that puts Mahomes at the center of everything. He is still on track to start the opener after knee surgery, with Andy Reid saying he has a pretty good chance to go. That matters even more because Josh Simmons has a good chance to sit, which could leave Mahomes dealing with extra heat off the edge.

When Mahomes is right, he changes the geometry of the field in a flash. If he handles pressure and keeps the Chiefs on schedule, Kansas City can control the tone of the game from the opening possessions.

For Denver, the passing game needs a dependable target against a defense that rarely gives away easy chances, and Sutton fits that role. He is listed as a starting wide receiver on the Broncos' unofficial depth chart, and he enters the season looking for a third straight year with over 1,000 receiving yards. Even after Denver added Jaylen Waddle, Sutton's role as a top red zone threat remains intact.

This matchup puts a premium on finishing drives, especially if possessions are tight. Sutton gives Denver a trusted boundary option and a size target when the field shrinks. A productive night from him would go a long way toward keeping the Broncos in scoring range and forcing Kansas City to defend every blade of grass.

With the Chiefs' receiving corps at full strength, Rice stands out as one of the clear top two options on the depth chart. That makes him a key watch in an opener where Kansas City may need quick answers if protection gets stressed. His role is easier to trust because the depth chart picture is firm at the top, with Xavier Worthy alongside him and Cyrus Allen listed as a backup.

Rice's importance in this game comes from function as much as talent. He can be the kind of target who helps Mahomes get the ball out on time and keep drives alive. If he wins early in routes and turns short completions into chain moving plays, the Chiefs offense can stay balanced and avoid letting Denver dictate the rush.

Special teams and hidden yardage can swing an opener, and Badie is worth tracking for that reason. He earned the fourth running back spot on Denver's 53 man roster, beating out Jaleel McLaughlin for that place, and he figures to see the field mostly as a kickoff returner. That gives him a direct path to influence this game even if his offensive touches are limited.

Denver does not need a huge workload from Badie to feel his impact. One strong return can flip field position and change how aggressive the Broncos can be on the next series. In a matchup where clean possessions could be hard to stack, that kind of spark can matter a lot.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds

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