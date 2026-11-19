The Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET from Reliant Stadium in Houston.

The Colts are 3-7 after a 24-22 win over the Dolphins in Week 10. Indianapolis is minus-12 in turnover margin, among the NFL's bottom five, and giving the ball away has followed this team all season.

The Texans are 3-6 after a 27-24 loss at the Browns in Week 10. Houston is plus-4 in turnover margin, among the NFL's top 10, which puts the Colts' ball security at the center of this AFC South game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Colts vs. Texans

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Twelve interceptions have held back Daniel Jones and an Indianapolis passing game that ranks among the NFL's bottom five at 166.7 yards per game. He threw for 108 yards and a touchdown in the 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Nov. 15, and he has 1,830 passing yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Jones faces a Houston defense that allows 240.6 passing yards per game, more room than most of what the Colts have seen. Indianapolis needs a better day through the air than it got in its last win to keep pace with the Texans.

Indianapolis ranks among the NFL's top 10 in rushing at 120.9 yards per game, and Jonathan Taylor carries most of that load with team highs of 739 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He ran 16 times for 83 yards in the 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Nov. 15.

Taylor meets a Texans run defense that allows 102.6 rushing yards per game. Steady carries are how the Colts shorten the game and keep C.J. Stroud and the Houston passing offense off the field.

Houston's passing offense ranks among the NFL's top five at 261.9 yards per game, and C.J. Stroud drives it with 2,462 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the 27-24 loss at the Browns on Nov. 15.

Stroud faces a Colts defense that allows 223.8 passing yards per game. Houston lost in Cleveland even with his three touchdown passes, and the Texans need that kind of output to turn into a win against a division rival.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a hamstring injury, Nico Collins is the receiver Houston's passing game leans on, with team highs of 478 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He caught nine of 16 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown at the Browns on Nov. 15.

Collins faces a Colts defense that allows 27.1 points per game. Without Harrison, Houston has fewer places to go with the ball near the end zone, and the Texans reaching that scoring number depends on Collins winning his matchups.

Colts vs. Texans Odds