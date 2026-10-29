National Football League
How to Watch Chargers vs. Rams
National Football League

How to Watch Chargers vs. Rams: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 1, 2026 7:33 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Watch NFL on FOX One

The Chargers have not won a game, and the Rams have won once at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are 0-6 and fourth in the AFC West, and they come out of their Week 7 bye after a 22-6 loss at Kansas City in Week 6. The Rams are 3-4 and third in the NFC West, and their home losses came against San Francisco, Buffalo and Arizona.

The Rams come in off a 35-21 win at Las Vegas in Week 7 and allow 302 total yards per game, No. 5 in the NFL. The Chargers score 15 points per game and have 15 giveaways, both bottom 10 marks.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Rams

Players To Watch

The Chargers are 0-6, and Justin Herbert has thrown an interception in each of his past five games. He comes out of the bye against a Rams defense that allows 186 passing yards per game, No. 4 in the NFL.

Herbert has been sacked 21 times, and Byron Young leads the Rams with 4.5 sacks. The Chargers need him to take care of the ball first, and his legs are one way to do it, with 168 rushing yards at 5.8 per carry. Watch how he handles Young off the edge, because a clean pocket has been rare for him.

Khalil Mack leads the Chargers with three sacks, but he has gone two games without one. His assignment Sunday is a Rams line that has allowed 11 sacks, a top 10 mark, in front of the league's No. 2 passer.

The dropbacks will be there, since the Rams throw as much as almost anyone. Mack has to turn some of them into hits, because only one quarterback has thrown for more yards. He also has five tackles for loss, so his snaps against Kyren Williams on early downs matter as much as the obvious passing situations.

Matthew Stafford's 1,989 passing yards rank No. 2 in the NFL, behind only Jordan Love, who has played one more game, and his 14 touchdown passes are tied for No. 5. The Chargers will make him work for it, allowing 206 passing yards per game, a top 10 mark.

Their weak spot is the run defense, which gives up 124 yards per game, so the Rams do not need Stafford to win this on volume. He has seven interceptions, and patience matters against a defense with five. Play-action off Kyren Williams' runs is the thing to watch, since that is where the Chargers' strength and weakness meet.

Kyren Williams came within one yard of his first 100-yard game of the season, running for 99 and a touchdown at Las Vegas in Week 7. He now gets a Chargers run defense that allows 124 yards per game, a bottom half mark.

With the Chargers stronger against the pass, this is where the Rams can lean. Blake Corum added 93 yards in the Raiders win, so the Rams have the depth to stay with the run. Williams also has 32 catches on 41 targets, giving him a second way into this game. The carry split with Corum after halftime is worth tracking.

Chargers vs. Rams Odds

Learn more about Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Philip Rivers Reportedly Emerges As Focus Of NC State's Coaching Search

Philip Rivers Reportedly Emerges As Focus Of NC State's Coaching Search

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects

    2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects

    NFL Trending Image: The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline

    The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell

    NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: 1 Player Every Playoff Hopeful Should Target

    NFL Trade Deadline: 1 Player Every Playoff Hopeful Should Target

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: The GOAT Is Taking A Mini Victory Lap With New No. 1

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: The GOAT Is Taking A Mini Victory Lap With New No. 1

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Wonders If Defenders Are Being Treated Fairly On Roughing The Passer Calls

    Tom Brady Wonders If Defenders Are Being Treated Fairly On Roughing The Passer Calls

  3. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Broncos-Chiefs

    2026 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Broncos-Chiefs

    NFL Trending Image: After Dreadful Cowboys Loss, Where Do Eagles Go From Here? Answering Philly's Biggest Qs

    After Dreadful Cowboys Loss, Where Do Eagles Go From Here? Answering Philly's Biggest Qs

    NFL Trending Image: Packers Receiver Christian Watson Talks Epic 'WWE' Return Against Panthers

    Packers Receiver Christian Watson Talks Epic 'WWE' Return Against Panthers

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects
2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects
NFL Trending Image: The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline
The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline
NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell
NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cardinals vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs CowboysWatch Falcons vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Falcons vs BuccaneersWatch Raiders vs Jets on FOX One Watch Raiders vs JetsWatch Vikings vs Lions on FOX One Watch Vikings vs LionsWatch Chargers vs Rams on FOX One Watch Chargers vs RamsWatch Wisconsin vs Iowa on FOX One Watch Wisconsin vs Iowa
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes