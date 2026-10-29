How to Watch Chargers vs. Rams: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Chargers have not won a game, and the Rams have won once at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are 0-6 and fourth in the AFC West, and they come out of their Week 7 bye after a 22-6 loss at Kansas City in Week 6. The Rams are 3-4 and third in the NFC West, and their home losses came against San Francisco, Buffalo and Arizona.

The Rams come in off a 35-21 win at Las Vegas in Week 7 and allow 302 total yards per game, No. 5 in the NFL. The Chargers score 15 points per game and have 15 giveaways, both bottom 10 marks.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Rams

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

The Chargers are 0-6, and Justin Herbert has thrown an interception in each of his past five games. He comes out of the bye against a Rams defense that allows 186 passing yards per game, No. 4 in the NFL.

Herbert has been sacked 21 times, and Byron Young leads the Rams with 4.5 sacks. The Chargers need him to take care of the ball first, and his legs are one way to do it, with 168 rushing yards at 5.8 per carry. Watch how he handles Young off the edge, because a clean pocket has been rare for him.

Khalil Mack leads the Chargers with three sacks, but he has gone two games without one. His assignment Sunday is a Rams line that has allowed 11 sacks, a top 10 mark, in front of the league's No. 2 passer.

The dropbacks will be there, since the Rams throw as much as almost anyone. Mack has to turn some of them into hits, because only one quarterback has thrown for more yards. He also has five tackles for loss, so his snaps against Kyren Williams on early downs matter as much as the obvious passing situations.

Matthew Stafford's 1,989 passing yards rank No. 2 in the NFL, behind only Jordan Love, who has played one more game, and his 14 touchdown passes are tied for No. 5. The Chargers will make him work for it, allowing 206 passing yards per game, a top 10 mark.

Their weak spot is the run defense, which gives up 124 yards per game, so the Rams do not need Stafford to win this on volume. He has seven interceptions, and patience matters against a defense with five. Play-action off Kyren Williams' runs is the thing to watch, since that is where the Chargers' strength and weakness meet.

Kyren Williams came within one yard of his first 100-yard game of the season, running for 99 and a touchdown at Las Vegas in Week 7. He now gets a Chargers run defense that allows 124 yards per game, a bottom half mark.

With the Chargers stronger against the pass, this is where the Rams can lean. Blake Corum added 93 yards in the Raiders win, so the Rams have the depth to stay with the run. Williams also has 32 catches on 41 targets, giving him a second way into this game. The carry split with Corum after halftime is worth tracking.

Chargers vs. Rams Odds

Learn more about Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.