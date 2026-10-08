How to Watch Bengals vs. Dolphins: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Cincinnati is 2-2 and Miami is 0-4. The Bengals lost to Jacksonville 22-17 last Sunday, and the Dolphins lost at Minnesota 15-10.

Cincinnati has lost two straight after winning its first two games. Miami has lost all four games and scored 13 points or fewer in each.

The Bengals are 7-point favorites over the Dolphins, with a total of 42.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Cincinnati's passing game ranks fifth in the NFL at 277.5 yards per game, and it runs through Joe Burrow. He has 1,171 passing yards and seven touchdowns through four games, including three touchdown passes at Pittsburgh on Sept. 27. He completed 39 of 54 passes in the loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 4.

Miami has allowed 101 points through four games, 25.25 per game. Burrow will need to turn that kind of volume into touchdowns.

Chase Brown leads Cincinnati with 207 rushing yards and a touchdown on 58 carries, but the Bengals rank 30th in the NFL in rushing at 74.3 yards per game. His season high is 80 yards on 20 carries at Houston on Sept. 20, and he managed 10 yards on nine carries against Jacksonville on Oct. 4.

Miami's turnover margin is minus 2, tied for 21st in the league. Brown will need early success on the ground to take some pressure off Burrow.

Miami's ground game ranks 19th in the NFL at 104.0 yards per game, and Ollie Gordon II has become its most explosive piece. He ran nine times for 100 yards and a touchdown at Minnesota on Oct. 4, including a 53-yard carry. He has 148 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries this season.

Cincinnati has allowed 85 points through four games, 21.25 per game. Gordon will need more of those long runs to keep Miami in range.

Miami's passing game ranks 30th in the NFL at 163.5 yards per game, and Malik Willis has thrown for 712 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He completed nine of 17 passes for 85 yards at Minnesota on Oct. 4, after throwing for 210 yards against Kansas City on Sept. 27.

Cincinnati's turnover margin is even at zero, tied for 17th in the league. Willis will need clean decisions to give the Dolphins a chance to score.

Bengals vs. Dolphins Odds

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