How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The San Francisco 49ers visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. The 49ers are 4-0 after beating Denver on Oct. 4. The Seahawks are 3-1 after facing the Chargers the same day.

San Francisco has allowed 64 points through four games, 16.0 per game. The offense ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing at 137.3 yards per game and eighth in passing at 251.8.

Seattle has allowed 73 points through four games, 18.25 per game. The Seahawks are plus 3 in turnover margin, tied for fourth in the league, and rank 14th in passing at 237.0 yards per game.

The Seahawks are 3-point favorites over the 49ers at DraftKings, with a total of 46.5 and a moneyline of -161 for the Seahawks and +135 for the 49ers.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Seattle's passing game ranks 14th in the NFL at 237.0 yards per game, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been its most reliable target. He leads the Seahawks with 481 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 32 catches. His biggest game was nine catches for 155 yards and three scores at Arizona on Sept. 20.

San Francisco has allowed 64 points through four games, 16.0 per game. Space is hard to come by against a defense that stingy, and Seattle's top receiver has to find it.

Seattle's ground game ranks 13th in the NFL at 110.3 yards per game, and Emanuel Wilson leads it with 190 yards on 53 carries. He ran 21 times for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers on Oct. 4.

San Francisco converts 57.5 percent of its third downs, the best rate in the league. That keeps Seattle's offense on the sideline longer, so every early-down carry for Wilson has to count toward a first down.

San Francisco is 4-0, and Brock Purdy has thrown at least two touchdown passes in every game. He has 1,007 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception for an offense that ranks eighth in the NFL at 251.8 passing yards per game. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 218 yards and two scores against Denver on Oct. 4.

Seattle has allowed 73 points through four games, 18.25 per game. The road trip puts the 49ers offense against a defense that does not give up many points.

Christian McCaffrey has scored in each of San Francisco's last three games and leads the team with 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries. That production helps a 49ers ground game that ranks sixth in the NFL at 137.3 yards per game. He had 15 carries for 52 yards and a score against Denver on Oct. 4.

Seattle is plus 3 in turnover margin, tied for fourth in the league. Ball security matters on every McCaffrey carry against a team that takes it away this often.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.