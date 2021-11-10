National Football League How to bet Browns vs. Patriots, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns will play at the New England Patriots on Sunday in a battle of AFC teams with 5-4 records.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Browns and Patriots – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Browns +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, third in the NFL in rushing yards with 721, and backup Demetric Felton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Both players are vaccinated, so their status for Sunday's game is unknown. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play.

Even without recently waived Odell Beckham Jr. (and possibly Chubb and/or Felton), the Browns match up favorably with the Patriots, per FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd.

New England is starting rookie Mac Jones at quarterback, and he ranks 15th in the NFL in passing yardage (2,135 yards). He is 190-for-293 passing (64.8 percent) with eight touchdowns and five interceptions on the year.

Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield ranks 23rd in passing yardage (1,917 in one less game than Jones) and is 150-for-225 passing (66.7 percent) with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Team Trends

The series between the Browns and Patriots is one of the closest currently in the NFL, with Cleveland winning 13 of the 25 matchups, though New England has won the past three games.

Both teams are 5-4 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Browns and their opponent have scored more than 45 points combined in five of their nine games this season.

The Browns have gone over in the over/under five times in nine games this season.

The Patriots have two wins against the spread and are 1-4 overall at home this season.

The Patriots are 1-2 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The total is 45, so sportsbooks are telling you it is going to be low scoring, and I agree. Remember, teams get into trouble against Bill Belichick when they are behind, and they have to throw, and Baker is still pretty young. But, this is an offensive line-driven, run game-driven offense for Cleveland. Baker's not going to be trailing big or be in a situation where he is forced to throw. When Baker can play with a lead and in the system driven by the run game, he's fine."

"I think Cleveland controls the tempo, wins time of possession, so the Browns are one of the better bets of the week."

PICK: Cleveland (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by one point, tie or win outright

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.