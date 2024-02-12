National Football League How Kyle Shanahan, 49ers can reload after crushing Super Bowl LVIII defeat Published Feb. 12, 2024 5:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After watching the confetti fall on their competitors in Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers face the arduous task of rebuilding a title contender following a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Though Kyle Shanahan and Co. would love to fast-forward through the 2024 season and kick the ball off in Super Bowl LIX, the 49ers must conduct an autopsy on their loss to determine how to build a bigger, better version of the bully who has dominated the NFC.

As a scout with the Carolina Panthers, I remember dealing with the gut punch delivered by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII. The three-point loss to Tom Brady ended a Cinderella run that was supposed to kick off an extended stay at the top of the NFC. With a young nucleus built around a collection of blue-chip players, including 2024 Hall of Fame inductee Julius Peppers, the Panthers appeared positioned for a series of title runs under John Fox.

Although we eventually appeared in the NFC Championship Game at the end of the 2005 season, the extended run never materialized due to roster turnover, player attrition, and inconsistent performance.

For the 49ers, it is easy to expect a return to the title game based on their superior talent and recent dominance, but returning to the Super Bowl in this league is hard. While there have been nine back-to-back champions, the Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl V and Super Bowl VI) and New England Patriots (Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl LIII) are the only teams to win the championship after finishing as runner-ups the previous season.

Given those facts, the 49ers must confront the reality that it will be hard to return to this point next season. To pull it off, Shanahan and general manager John Lynch must determine whether to run it back with a group of almost "thirty-somethings" or revamp a roster with a collection of youngsters primed to play prominent roles.

With a boatload of draft picks bolstered by compensatory picks due to free-agent defections and minority coaching and front-office hires, the 49ers could quickly upgrade their roster with a series of shrewd draft weekend maneuvers that result in a handful of blue-chip players and developmental prospects joining the squad.

Before fortifying the roster with draftees, the 49ers must determine which potential free agents to keep around on a team that overwhelms opponents with its superior talent. Chase Young is the most prominent potential free agent as an ultra-athletic pass rusher with disruptive potential. The former No. 2 overall pick has been a polarizing player due to inconsistent effort, but his talent and potential make him an intriguing asset besides Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.

How much the 49ers are willing to commit to the young pass rusher could impact the team's decisions on the other marquee players (SEE: Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk) with contract situations on the horizon. Though the QB1 deal can change how the 49ers allocate their resources throughout the rest of the roster, the team could wait until 2025 or 2026 to extend their franchise quarterback.

With the clock ticking on the quarterback playing on a team-friendly rookie contract, the 49ers would be wise to upgrade the offensive line to ensure Purdy plays within a clean pocket. The struggles of Colton McKivitz and Spencer Buford on the right side could prompt the team to select multiple offensive tackles and offensive guards to upgrade the position.

In addition, the team must consider a future without perennial Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams as he enters the twilight of his career with a hefty salary cap number. Though a salary cap restructure would give the 49ers some immediate relief, the team should not expect the 35-year-old to continue to play at an all-star level at his age. The 49ers must consider adding a franchise-caliber offensive tackle who can start his career on the right side before moving over to the left after Williams departs.

Defensively, the 49ers must consider adding more versatile pieces to the defensive backfield to better match up with opponents like the Chiefs down the road. Playing man-to-man in critical situations should prompt Shanahan and Lynch to search for defensive backs with positional flexibility and expanded toolboxes. Though defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' preference for a zone-based coverage scheme has enabled the 49ers to play with fewer athletes on the edges, the team could attack in multiple ways with more blue-chip athletes in the bullpen.

While the 49ers will spend the offseason fortifying the roster with various personnel moves, Shanahan's interactions with the team ultimately determine whether the squad makes a legitimate run toward Super Bowl LIX. The masterful schemer must address the lack of preparation created by the team's lack of awareness regarding the overtime rules in Super Bowl LVIII. He must also address other preparation concerns that are part of the outside narrative surrounding the 49ers' loss.

The lack of clarity regarding these could impact the team's trust in his knowledge and leadership skills, whether real or imagined. Moreover, the armchair quarterbacking will make it imperative for Shanahan to become a better communicator when discussing situations and tactics with his team.

Despite his reputation as an elite head coach and play caller, the questionable choices from Super Bowl LVIII will make it harder for his team to trust his decisions in crucial moments in the future blindly. Shanahan must address concerns immediately through transparent conversations that help his players understand his strategic process in big games.

In a sport where commitment, accountability, and trust are the core tenets for championship-caliber squads, the head coach's willingness to explain his choices could fortify his relationship with his players.

As the 49ers aim to make another title run, the team's personnel decisions and coaching strategies will determine if the NFC heavyweights remain contenders in 2024.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

