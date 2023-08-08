National Football League How have Cowboys rookies looked in training camp? Published Aug. 8, 2023 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The third week of Cowboys training camp begins with some encouraging news on the rookie front.

The team confirmed Monday morning that Luke Schoonmaker, their second-round draft pick at tight end, is being removed from the Non-Football Injury list. The Michigan prospect had been limited by plantar fascia and hasn't been able to practice yet.

It'll undoubtedly be a slow start for the 24-year-old. Schoonmaker missed most of the spring with this foot issue, and two weeks' worth of practice is an eternity for a rookie tight end. Odds are he'll come along slowly behind the veteran tight ends on the roster. Even so, it's good news for a rookie class that's off to a fun start this summer. Schoonmaker was the only rookie not participating. More than that, it seems the vast majority of this eight-man class is flashing positively in practice.

With the preseason rapidly approaching, let's look at where things stand for these young guys.

Mazi Smith

This represents a fun juxtaposition of the biggest name in the draft class playing one of the most unheralded positions in the sport.

Training camp isn't an ideal setting for a defensive tackle to show his stuff, given that there's no tackling and players are coached to stay off the ground. Smith is still exhibiting the play strength that made him a talking point during the draft process, and he's getting opportunities to run with the starters at practice.

"Every day he's gotten better," Micah Parsons told reporters. "He's like, 'Man, teach me how to pass rush. Teach me how to get off. Teach me how to this.' He's been emphasizing that and just getting better and better."

It feels like a good bet that Smith will get at least some playtime in the preseason opener against Jacksonville. With reports suggesting that the Jaguars will give their starters at least a couple series, it could be our first good look at the rookie.

DeMarvion Overshown

You tend to get noticed when you intercept two passes in the same practice, as Overshown did on Saturday afternoon. And it's not just fans and media taking note, as Parsons also called out his new colleague in the linebacker corps.

"Today, I was like ‘Bro, now that's how you show that you're a fricking playmaker,'" Parsons said. "That's the standard, that's how you do it. That's how you ball out."

Parsons made the point that Overshown isn't going to be great at everything in three weeks. But he's flashing on defense, and he's working on special teams. Head coach Mike McCarthy noted Monday that he's moving up the special-teams depth chart. If he keeps that up, a defensive coordinator as creative as Dan Quinn will find a way to implement his skillset.

The Rookie Skill Players

Just like it's not fair to judge a defensive tackle too harshly in training camp, it's probably not fair to get too excited about what we're seeing from the running backs and receivers. Still, it's OK to be encouraged by Deuce Vaughn and Jalen Brooks, the last two picks of this draft class. Vaughn is obviously much more noteworthy than your average sixth-round pick, and he's getting the type of coverage you'd expect of a consensus All-American. Throughout camp, his footwork, shiftiness and contact balance have been on display for anyone with an internet connection.

Training camp, however, just doesn't accurately reflect the life of an NFL running back. Preseason is going to be huge for Vaughn to show how well his 5-foot-5 frame can hold up running between the tackles, handling pass protection and playing some kind of role on special teams.

The same can be said for Brooks, who is definitely flashing this month. This isn't intended as a slight toward Brooks or any other impressive young player, but these are the types of things that happen. In a setting where tackling isn't allowed, the flashiest plays are usually catches and interceptions. Receivers and defensive backs have a leg up in standing out to onlookers.

Brooks has the type of story you want to root for, having started his college career at Division II Wingate before climbing to FCS Tarleton State and eventually the SEC with South Carolina. That's a long, impressive road to an NFL training camp. It'll carry a lot of weight if Brooks can carry these training camp performances over to preseason games.

Copy and paste that sentiment for fifth-round cornerback Eric Scott Jr., who again has consistently flashed at practice. Scott's selection raised some eyebrows during draft weekend, as his profile was much lower than others. But already we're seeing the benefit of the 80-inch wingspan that put him on Quinn's radar. The unfair thing about playing cornerback is that you had a good day at practice if you win two or three out of 10 reps. What's it going to look like in a preseason game, when you might only have one or two balls come your way?

Incomplete Grade

Schoonmaker goes here, for obvious reasons.

In addition, it's tough to have a read on Viliami Fehoko or Asim Richards, the pair of Day 3 picks on each side of the line of scrimmage. Reps are hard to come by on a roster as talented as this one, and they play positions that don't trend as readily on social media.

Never fear. They're exactly the types of players who see extended snaps in a preseason game, which are primarily used as a clinic for young players in the modern NFL. Whatever information we're lacking, we'll have plenty in a few days' time.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team's official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing " Dak Prescott : A Family Reunion" about the quarterback's time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

