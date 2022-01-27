National Football League How does Cooper Kupp keep getting open? It's all in details 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The fleeting nature of the NFL makes it nearly impossible for any player to rank as the best at his position for an extended period of time. But the Rams’ Cooper Kupp could defy those odds as the No. 1 receiver in the game.

As just the fourth player in NFL history to lead the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, the fifth-year pro joins an exclusive club that includes only Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005). Rice is the GOAT among receivers, and the other two should earn gold jackets down the road.

Moreover, Kupp’s spectacular run at Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record (Kupp fell 17 yards shy of Johnson's mark of 1,964) put him in rarefied air at the position. Sure, Kupp benefited from playing in a 17-game season, but the extra game certainly does not take away from his brilliance between the lines.

Despite facing a variety of coverages designed to neutralize his effectiveness, Kupp has amassed 1,470 receiving yards (including playoffs) when aligned in the slot while posting a 142.9 passer rating on such targets, per Next Gen Stats.

How does the first-time All-Pro keep getting open? With impeccable timing, balance and body control. Kupp destroys opponents with a bag of tricks that makes coaches, scouts and executives "oooh" and "aah."

Kupp is a fundamentalist who has mastered the art of route-running by paying close attention to the details. He not only understands how to enter and exit breaks with proper footwork and body positioning, but he also knows when to add wiggle to his routes to put defenders on their heels.

His artistry is impressive to watch from afar, but I gained a greater appreciation for Kupp’s game after spending time with him at a youth football camp in Los Angeles during his rookie season. Kupp spent a few hours instructing a collection of high school wideouts, displaying the kind of detail and precision that suggested he was already a master of his craft.

Watching Kupp take the youngsters through a series of cone drills while offering superb insight opened my eyes to his exceptional feel for the game and overall awareness as a playmaker.

Fast-forward to this season, and it is easy to see why he has been able to destroy defenders in man coverage. With a league-leading 715 receiving yards and a top-ranked 150.4 passer rating against man-to-man, Kupp is an unstoppable force when facing one-on-one matchups on the perimeter.

That's not surprising to a number of scouts on the West Coast who watched the former Eastern Washington standout torch FCS competition and a few high-profile corners, including former University of Washington star and current Ravens All-Pro Marcus Peters. In 2016 matchups against Washington, Washington State, Oregon and Oregon State, Kupp averaged 17.6 yards per catch and a touchdown on every 3.6 grabs.

"He’s the best receiver in the draft," an NFC scout told me shortly after watching Kupp put up big numbers against Pac-12 opponents as a senior. The scout compared Kupp to Larry Fitzgerald as a "big slot" receiver with strong hands and A-plus ball skills. He pointed to Kupp’s punt-return skills and running ability as assets that would separate him from others at the position.

At the time, I bristled at the comparison, but there is some truth to the evaluation now that we have seen Kupp’s evolution. He has developed into a crafty playmaker over the middle of the field with underrated running skills on the perimeter. Kupp quietly led the NFL this season with 896 yards after the catch after ranking fifth in YAC in 2020.

Given his diverse set of skills, Kupp is more than a stereotypical slot receiver. His toolbox and superb football IQ enable him to win against any coverage while earning the trust of his quarterback in key moments.

Whether it is facing the blitz (nine touchdowns and 158.9 passer rating) or complex coverage on third down or in the red zone, Kupp is the Rams’ "gotta have it" player in critical situations. Opponents have simply been unable to keep him under wraps, as evidenced by the Rams’ game-winning drive against the Buccaneers in the divisional round.

To consistently put up big numbers against myriad clever tactics and exotic coverages, Kupp has to be a special playmaker with remarkable skill. Now, with a film library that features wins against premier cover corners, the Rams’ standout deserves the crown as the top pass-catcher in the game.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

