National Football League How 49ers WR Deebo Samuel got his groove back this offseason Published Aug. 8, 2024 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By all accounts, a slimmed-down Deebo Samuel has been one of the best players in training camp for the San Francisco 49ers. As he works to get back to the electric playmaking ability he regularly flashed during his first few seasons in the league, Samuel told reporters he's the lightest he's been since college. He's even switched back to the No. 1 he wore at South Carolina.

"In my mind, I'm doing everything possible to be in the best shape [I can]," Samuel said. "Being the best player, being the best version of myself to come back and continue to help this team go on those runs that we know that we're capable of."

With a year left on a three-year, $71.55 million contract, Samuel is certainly motivated. He was the subject of trade talks during the offseason and wants to prove his worth to the organization. He's keenly aware of the skyrocketing receiver market and wants another payday. And with disgruntled fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk holding in and potentially moving, Samuel understands that he will be asked to do more in the offense.

According to his private receiver coach, Brandon White, Samuel put himself through a taxing offseason to set himself up for success in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When it comes to the workouts, Deebo is serious," White told FOX Sports. "He normally has three workouts a day, and sometimes he'll try to do two with me. So when I'm visiting Deebo, I don't know if I've seen anybody work more.

"This year, when he texted me the number change, just by our conversations and his demeanor, I felt like he wanted to get back to something and he wanted to show some things, right? He really had a focus on the importance of this offseason. With the number change back to No. 1, he wanted to get back to that identity and level of play."

Would Brandon Aiyuk leaving the 49ers be a risky move?

During their time together, White said he and Samuel worked on consistently attacking defenders, making his cuts at full speed while still applying pressure to the defender in front of him.

"He wanted to train at a level where he felt like he was almost running too fast for the drill, but then controlling his mechanics," White said. "He was focused on attacking, attacking, attacking and running fast — doing stuff on the run and making sure he could handle any break running fast. He wanted to get back to quick, shifty Deebo Samuel."

White is one of a growing number of private receiver coaches working with pro, college and high school athletes to perfect their craft. As a receiver at Wisconsin from 2002 to 2005, White sought innovative, specialized training for his position group, like the private quarterback coaches littered throughout the country.

When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he discovered a niche in an underserved market. White now works during the offseason with some of the top NFL receivers, including Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Calvin Ridley, Jaylen Waddle, Stefon Diggs, Niners rookie Ricky Pearsall and Samuel.

"I saw these specialized quarterback trainings," White said. "I saw the details and how quarterbacks went into every aspect of their game. And then I thought, Well, why can't the wide receivers do this? And so, I started looking for it, and I couldn't find it. And I knew that there was just as much detail in the receiver game — or any position — when you're coaching it right.

"So, I just saw an opportunity to try and change route-running and change understanding of coming out of breaks and confidence of going into route-running. And really bring an art to it."

With NFL receiver salaries skyrocketing and more emphasis on 7-on-7 leagues in high school and youth football, learning specific skills to better create separation and become a better route-runner has been paramount to players looking for an edge.

"It looks like we're doing a bunch of random stuff," White said. "But if you're ever there, from the first drill to the last drill, it's really walking them through route-running. It's understanding route-running at the higher levels — deception and how to use their body, the timing and the way they use their body and the force to protect yourself. And last, the way to attack defenders.

"We've really just tried to put out a display, an arsenal of receiver packages to different athletes, and it just continues to grow."

Former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh trains a group of receivers in the Los Angeles area that includes Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Wilson, Michael Pittman Jr., Drake London, Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr. and Aiyuk.

"I wouldn't say it's evolved," Houshmandzadeh said when asked about the growth of the private receiver coaching space. "I would just say that players are more committed and dedicated to trying to better themselves year-round. … I just think there's more awareness, and it's really because of social media. But it's very similar from my experience, just more awareness of it."

Second-year Arizona Cardinals WR Wilson started working with Houshmandzadeh before entering his junior year at Stanford.

"I don't know if I'd be sitting in this locker room had I not got introduced to T.J.," Wilson said. "He recognized talent in me before anyone else. Before any NFL scout did. Before the media recognized who I was. And so having someone that played 12 years in the NFL and is a Pro Bowler, when they believe in you, you have no choice but to believe in yourself. I'm really appreciative of him.

"It's an investment in your skill set. It's just basically gaining reps and mastering your craft, which is ultimately going to show up on Sundays when you get paid. It's no different than taking a portion of your check for regular people that have regular jobs and putting it into the stock market or putting it into a 401k. You're investing in yourself, and it's just going to return in a different way."

While Houshmandzadeh said he's helped many receivers improve, he also acknowledged they must have a baseline of talent.

"Ultimately, what I teach guys is going to make them generational wealth, and that's a fact," Houshmandzadeh said. "I haven't trained one kid that hasn't done well. Not one. But again, when I say this, I don't care who you are or who the trainer is, if the kid can't play, we can't do s---."

Phil McGeoghan coached receivers in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, in college at Colorado and most recently for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL. McGeoghan said NFL coaches must be willing to work collaboratively with private coaches for the betterment of the player and not feel threatened by coaches outside of the organization.

"For me, I just feel like it's an addition, it's a supplement," McGeoghan said. "It's what you need to be doing, so when I get you in April, there's no fall-off. Like, we need to make a few enhancements. And I want to know what did he teach you?

"So I'll get with [the private coaches], talk with them. And I really do believe that collaboration with their guy is important, just for the holistic and fundamental development of players."

McGeoghan said he'll ask the private receiver coach to work on specific things for his players, including hip mobility, break point mechanics, flexibility, core strength, hurdle work. Because of the limited amount of time NFL coaches have to work with players, McGeoghan said private receiver coaches fill an important void.

"I will go through a litany of things, and I give each player a sheet when they leave the facility of things I would like them to work on," McGeoghan said. "I'll type it up, I'll have the pros and cons, statistics.

"If you have the humility to get on the phone with a private coach, and you don't think you know everything and you blew up the football, stitched it and stuffed it yourself, then you can actually use this to advance your player's skills.

"It's here to stay. If you haven't adopted it, you better do it quick because [otherwise] you're going to drive a wedge between yourself and the player."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share