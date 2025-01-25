National Football League Here's what was happening the last time the Commanders won a Super Bowl Updated Jan. 25, 2025 4:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the first time in 33 years, the Washington Commanders will play in the NFC Championship Game, facing the NFC East-rival Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

That same season (1991) was also the last time that Washington won the Super Bowl.

A lot can change in three-plus decades, and we've rounded up the biggest moments that happened in the NFL and sports world, pop culture and around the globe the last time that Washington won a Super Bowl:

