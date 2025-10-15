Herd Hierarchy Week 7: Chiefs Climb to Top, A Surprise AFC East Team?

Welcome to the "Herd Hierarchy".

These aren't any old power rankings, or standings that rank teams on what they've done lately. No, this is an encapsulation of where each team stands in the NFL, holistically. Which opponents have you defeated? Who have you lost to? How healthy are you? What's your ceiling moving forward?

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd gives his take on the top 10 NFL teams based on these categories and more.

Herd Hierarchy for Week 7: Patriots debut, Bills fall out, New team on top? | The Herd

Here's the Week 6 edition of the Herd Hierarchy:

1. Kansas City Chiefs

"This is a good football team. Suffocating defensively. I said when they beat the Ravens, ‘I don’t want to hear about injuries, they physically stopped Lamar (Jackson)… They have the second most efficient offense. They're not giving the ball away."

2. Tampa Buccaneers

"Tampa's 5-1. They could also be 2-4. But Baker Mayfield would be my MVP. They're playing without their No. 1 receiver, their No. 2 receiver, their No. 3 receiver… Baker Mayfield has accounted for 1,700 yards. Only Patrick Mahomes has accounted for more. I think they're resilient. I think they're tough."

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker Mayfield has the Buccaneers among the top NFL contenders. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

3. Denver Broncos

"They are the best in the league at protecting their quarterback and the best in the league at getting after yours. I think they're one of the few teams that can actually make Kansas City uncomfortable."

4. Detroit Lions

"Lotta sacks, lotta takeaways. They have the hardest remaining schedule. This is a really good football team… They play Tampa this week, and I think Detroit's going to win that game."

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 1,172 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"When Jalen Hurts throws the ball 33 times plus, they're not good. When he throws it 25 times, they win. I do think, to some degree, they will eventually right the ship. But they have been outgained in every game this season… Their personnel puts them at five, but I'm not sure they're at five.

6. Seattle Seahawks

"They lead the NFL in yards per play. That is a huge stat. And if you watch, JSN has absolutely become a No. 1 wide receiver in this league. Sam Darnold, according to PFF, is the highest rated quarterback in the NFL… They can run it. They can get you over the top. They throw to their tight ends. They are young and athletic defensively.

7. Green Bay Packers

"They're young and can't figure out how to put away inferior teams… I like Jordan Love. He's more Favre than Aaron Rodgers. He can get a little careless. But they're the best third-down offense in the NFL. And you can't run on them."

8. Indianapolis Colts

"I like the Colts. I think they have the second best offensive line in football to Detroit. Fewest sacks allowed in the NFL… They are scoring on 62.5% of their drives. They also should have beaten the Rams. They have the No. 1 scroing offense. Also lead the NFL in first downs."

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers won five games for the Jets last season, but already has four for the Steelers in 2025. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"They don't turn it over and they take it away. That does count as a good trait. Now, they're not facing good quarterbacks but their only loss came to the Seahawks — a team that is better. They're the second-least penalized team, and they have a receiving core and tight end core that looks like an NBA front line."

10. New England Patriots

"Easiest NFL schedule going forward. This is not a mirage. Drake Maye ranks top-five in completion percentage, passing yards, big plays and passer rating. He's getting better than average protection. He's got a running game. He moves well. Easy schedule. 3-0 since the cornerback Christian Gonzalez has returned."