Packers claim top spot in Herd Playoff Hierarchy heading into divisional round

Super Wild Card weekend is now a thing of the past, with the field pared down to eight final teams for the divisional round.

The top spot remains the same heading into this weekend's games, and it is becoming harder for teams to create separation, according to Colin Cowherd .

Herd Hierarchy: Ranking the eight teams left in the playoffs Colin Cowherd's eight best teams remaining in the playoffs after Super Wild Card Weekend. Find out which squad he thinks is the best in the league.

These are the teams that make up "The Herd" host's list, coupled with analytics from FOX Bet.

Overall record: 11-7 | Last week: Cincinnati Bengals won 26-19 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "Cincinnati has the weakest roster remaining and the weakest o-line. Now, because of injury, they may have the weakest defensive line. But Joe Burrow in his last five games is completing 75% of his throws. He and Ja'Marr Chase are very much Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams — they're just gonna do what they wanna do. They also lead the NFL with 21 big plays, passing the ball like no other team has in the NFL."

Up next: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1400

Overall record: 11-7 | Last week: San Francisco 49ers won 23-17 at Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "They've won eight of their last 10. There is sort of a recipe here. They're hard to beat when Jimmy [Garoppolo] doesn't throw a pick — but Jimmy G often throws a pick. They can run the ball, I think there's a ceiling to what they can do, but Deebo Samuel is so remarkable, you're just never out of the game with him. And I think they have an excellent head coach [in Kyle Shanahan]."

Up next: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 13-5 | Last week: Los Angeles Rams won 34-11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "Matt Stafford [on Monday] threw 17 times. They're gonna make him throw a lot in Tampa and I have concerns about that. [Odell Beckham Jr.] now [has] six TDs in nine games — he didn't have one with Cleveland, so I feel like they are moving into a really good space. But I gotta be honest, too. When they face really good defensive fronts — Tennessee earlier this year — they can come unraveled really quickly, but their ceiling is through the roof."

Up next: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +700

Overall record: 12-6 | Last week: Buffalo Bills won 47-17 vs. New England Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "They have a very good defensive front. [They're the] first team in league history to have seven touchdowns, no punts and no turnovers in a game — and that's against [Bill] Belichick. Their defense has held opponents to under 17 [points] in four of the last five games, and they have the ultimate knockout-artist Mike Tyson at quarterback in Josh Allen. He's [Patrick] Mahomes but a better runner with probably a stronger arm."

Up next: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +475

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "The Titans have thrown me for a loop all year and now Derrick Henry comes back. They're 6-2 against teams with a winning record. Their offense went into the tank in December, but in the last two games, they've been able to right the ship offensively and get into the high 20s. They're at home, off a bye, there are some limitations, but [Ryan] Tannehill makes just enough tough throws."

Up next: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +800

Overall record: 13-5 | Last week: Kansas City Chiefs won 42-21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "They have lost this year to the Bills, Titans and Bengals and they're all in the playoffs in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes went through a slump, but his completion percentage is up, and he's cleaned up his mechanics. He's completing 72% of his throws in the last six games. I still think their offense is uneven, it goes through dry spells."

Up next: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +400

Overall record: 14-4 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "Tristan Wirfs, injured right tackle, concerns me, but last week to dominate Philadelphia without Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, I also think they force you to play the way they want you to play. You can't run on them, so they're gonna force the Rams to throw 40 times. That's not what Sean McVay wants to do … Tampa's got a way of forcing you to play on their terms, which is what Super Bowl champion teams do."

Up next: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +500

Overall record: 13-4 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "They're getting healthy on the offensive line, they're the favorite to win it all, Aaron Rodgers is on fire, it's all working out. … They're at home, they have a cold-weather advantage. Remember, a lot of the teams left now … it's a lot of these warm-weather teams, so this is an advantage. They should be favored."

Up next: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +375

