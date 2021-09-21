National Football League Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams set to clash for top spot on Herd Hierarchy 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The latest edition of Colin Cowherd 's Herd Hierarchy is laying the groundwork for an epic Sunday battle for supremacy.

Two weeks into the season, the host of " The Herd " has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in his latest rankings of the NFL's teams.

And wouldn't you know it, those two heavyweight teams are set to square off on FOX in "America's Game of the Week" at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

It's safe to assume the winners of that clash will find themselves atop next week's rankings.

But before we look too far ahead, here are the teams that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 3, along with some insights from FOX Bet . (Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Lost 33-30 vs. Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "It is a better offense. It's more progressive. They're throwing on earlier downs, and the [Seattle] Seahawks' offense is averaging the most yards per play in the NFL this year at 7.4. ... It looks different."

Up next: Seahawks -2 at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1800

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Won 35-0 at Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "I still think [the Buffalo Bills] get to the AFC Championship. Hey, Bill Belichick has had bad losses in September. Don't take too much from the [Pittsburgh] Steelers loss [in Week 1]."

Up next: Bills -9 vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 23-13 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "Now, this is where Colin gets into overreaction territory. I like the [Denver] Broncos, and I liked them last week. They've outgained their opponents by more yards than anybody in the NFL except a singular team. ... This is a playoff roster."

Up next: Broncos -10.5 vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3300

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Won 31-21 vs. Houston Texans

Colin's thoughts: "The only question I have with [the Cleveland Browns] ⁠— why I can't make them top-five ⁠— is: Can they play outside the formula? The formula is they play with a lead, they control and manage Baker [Mayfield] ... but can they win big games when they trail?"

Up next: Browns -7 vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 34-33 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "[The Arizona Cardinals] have two things here that are very valuable, and they go great together. They're dynamic offensively, they score points, so they're going to lead a lot of games. And what do they have? A great pass rush. "

Up next: Cardinals -7 at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2800

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 17-11 at Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "We don't quite know what [the San Francisco 49ers] are. I thought winning last week was really impressive. They're running out of running backs. [Jimmy] Garoppolo played poorly in the first half, and they beat what appears to be a very competent Philadelphia team."

Up next: 49ers -3.5 vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1400

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Lost 36-35 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "I've got no questions about the [Kansas City Chiefs'] offense, but I've watched two teams run the ball right down their throat. ... We all know Kansas City is going to be around at the end, but I've seen you lose, and I've seen you trail, and both teams ran the ball kinda when they wanted to."

Up next: Chiefs -6.5 vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +500

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Won 36-35 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "We now know they can play from behind. I'm not going to take too much out of the Las Vegas [Raiders] loss because they lost three running backs the week before. It was a little bit of chaos."

Up next: Ravens -8.5 at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1400

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 27-24 at Indianapolis Colts

Colin's thoughts: "Here's why I have [the Los Angeles Rams] No. 2: I don't think they played well, and they beat a desperate Colts team on the road. ... I did not think they played well. But the fact is, Sean McVay has always been a great September coach."

Up next: Rams +0.5 vs. Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Won 48-25 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "[Tom] Brady looks so ridiculously comfortable. The thing that's underrated about [the Tampa Bay Buccaneers] is their offensive line. The thing that's overrated is their running back play. It's very hit-and-miss with [Ronald Jones II] and Leonard Fournette."

Up next: Buccaneers -0.5 at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +600

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

