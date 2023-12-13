National Football League
Herd Hierarchy Week 15: 49ers keep No. 1 spot, Cowboys move up
Updated Dec. 13, 2023 5:05 p.m. ET

As the NFL season heads into Week 15, Colin Cowherd returned with another installment of "Herd Hierarchy." 

Now that we're into December, Cowherd revealed one of the teams he thinks will make the AFC Championship Game. He also touched on which Cowboys star has finally won him over.

Let's check out his latest top 10. 

10. Detroit Lions (Last Week: 6)

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Overall record: 9-4 | Last Week: Lost 28-13 @ Bears

Cowherd's thoughts: "They still have the No. 3 offense in the league. I like Jared Goff. I think their offensive line is excellent. They can run the football. I do not think they're a great team, but they are 8-1 when they allow 28 or fewer."

Up Next: Broncos @ Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network

Sun 1:15 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Detroit Lions
DET

9. Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 7)

Super Bowl odds: +800

Overall record: 9-4 | Last Week: Lost 28-27 vs. Titans

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're 8-0 when Tyreek Hill has over 100 yards. They're the No. 1 offense, and they're the No. 1 passing offense."

Up Next: Jets @ Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Miami Dolphins
MIA

8. Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: Unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +12000

Overall record: 6-7 | Last Week: Lost 37-31 @ Ravens

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think the Rams are underrated. I think their offense is playing well. I think McVay is having one of his best seasons. I think it's a really good offense. It would not shock me if they won a playoff game."

Up Next: Commanders @ Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

7. Cleveland Browns (Last Week: Unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +3200

Overall record: 8-5 | Last Week: Lost 31-27 vs. Jaguars

Cowherd's thoughts: "Kevin Stefanski deserves credit. They've used four different quarterbacks. I can't believe how good Joe Flacco is. They're 3-1 against teams that currently lead their division. It's a really good football team."

Up Next: Bears @ Browns, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Cleveland Browns
CLE

6. Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 3)

Super Bowl odds: +750

Overall record: 10-3 | Last Week: Lost 33-13 @ Cowboys

Cowherd's thoughts: "This is a good football team that's got some fatigue. Now they get a Monday night game — Seahawks — a bit of a break. I think they right the ship starting with Seattle next week."

Up Next: Eagles @ Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

5. Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 9)

Super Bowl odds: +1800

Overall record: 7-6 | Last Week: Won 20-17 @ Chiefs

Cowherd's thoughts: "They have arguably the best athlete in the world playing quarterback. I don't like the fact that Gabe Davis didn't have any catches. I don't like the fact they don't have a consistent run game. But Josh Allen leads the NFL in total yards. You've always got a chance with Josh Allen."

Up Next: Cowboys @ Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF

4. Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 5)

Super Bowl odds: +650

Overall record: 8-5 | Last Week: Lost 20-17 vs. Bills

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're a toe offsides from beating Buffalo. They're a bad call against Green Bay from potentially tying it up. They've got a very easy schedule going forward."

Up Next: Chiefs @ Patriots, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
New England Patriots
NE

3. Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: 4)

Super Bowl odds: +600

Overall record: 10-3 | Last Week: 37-31 vs. Rams

Cowherd's thoughts: "There's a lot to like about this team. I think Lamar Jackson has become a much better situational passer and much more patient than anybody wants to give him credit for. Their defense allows less than 18 points a game. I think Baltimore is a really good team and will end up in the AFC Championship."

Up Next: Ravens @ Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

2. Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 2)

Super Bowl odds: +850

Overall record: 10-3 | Last Week: 33-13 vs. Eagles

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think since the bye, they've been a different football team. I've always liked Dak, never loved him. This year, I love him."

Up Next: Cowboys @ Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

1. San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 1)

Overall record: 10-3 | Last Week: Won 28-16 vs. Seahawks

Cowherd's thoughts: "It is easily the best roster. There's not a lot of criticism here. They just don't lose games. They are hyper-efficient with play-makers everywhere. And when they're healthy, cross your fingers, because blowouts ensue."

Up Next: Niners @ Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

in this topic
