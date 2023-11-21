National Football League
Herd Hierarchy Week 12: Eagles take over No. 1 spot
Published Nov. 21, 2023

A day after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs on the road, Colin Cowherd discussed the landscape of the league through his eyes with the latest edition of "Herd Hierarchy," heading into Week 12.

Let's check out what Cowherd had to say, plus postseason odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

10. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 8)

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Won 13-10 vs. Steelers

Playoff odds — Yes: -430, No: +320

Cowherd's thoughts: "They did beat the Ravens and Steelers in back-to-back weeks. They have never done that in franchise history. I think Myles Garrett's got an argument to be the MVP of the league. They've got a really good roster." 

Up next: Browns @ Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

9. Buffalo Bills (Last week: Unranked)

Overall record: 6-5 | Last week: Won 32-6 vs. Bills

Playoff odds — Yes: +164, No: -205

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think they hit a low point, and I think they'll rebound. Josh Allen's an all-time talent — they will score points or find a way. I think they're pretty decent the rest of the year."

Up next: Bills @ Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

8. Houston Texans (Last week: Unranked)

Overall record: 6-4 | Last week: Won 21-16 vs. Cardinals

Playoff odds — Yes: -178, No: +144

Cowherd's thoughts: "C.J. Stroud — I could read 15 lines here of copy about how he's the best rookie quarterback we've ever seen. Give the coach credit, give the front office credit. First three-game win-streak since 2018."

Up next: Jaguars @ Texans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 10)

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Won 34-14 vs. Titans

Playoff odds — Yes: -1300, No: +730

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know what to make of them, but I like their weapons, I like the coach, I like their quarterback, and they take the ball away defensively."

Up next: Jaguars @ Texans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

6. Detroit Lions (Last week: 6)

Overall record: 8-2 | Last week: Won 31-26 vs. Bears

Playoff odds — Yes: -10000, No: +2500

Cowherd's thoughts: "Just a relentless team. They've won 16 of their last 20 games. They're gonna own their division. Their offensive line — dominating. Their defense? Man, have they made adjustments. This defense was nonsense last year."

Up next: Packers @ Lions (12:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

5. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 7)

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Won 33-10 @ Panthers

Playoff odds — Yes: -4000, No: +1260

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've got six wins by 20-plus points. I flip them over Detroit because I think Dallas does have that little Mike Tyson, avalanche quality. When they're ahead of you, they can really bury you."

Up next: Commanders @ Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, CBS)

4. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 2)

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Won 27-14 vs. Bucs

Playoff odds — Yes: -10000, No: +2500

Cowherd's thoughts: "Yes, they have the best roster, but they're always missing somebody because of their physical style. I love their coach, I love their culture."

Up next: 49ers @ Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, NBC)

3. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 4)

Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Won 34-20 vs. Bengals

Playoff odds — Yes: -4500, No: +1300

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're really good. And they have an absolute identity — the No. 1 rush offense in the NFL. I love virtually everything about them. Don't always seal up wins the way I'd like them to."

Up next: Ravens @ Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, NBC)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 1)

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Lost 21-17 vs. Eagles

Playoff odds — Yes: -6000, No: +1300

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're a great first-half team, trying to find an identity in the second half. I put them ahead of Baltimore mostly because of Mahomes and Andy Reid finding ways creatively — in like a playoff game — to potentially find a way to win. Chiefs haven't scored a second-half point in three weeks."

Up next: Chiefs @ Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 3)

Overall record: 9-1 | Last week: Won 21-17 @ Chiefs

Playoff odds — Yes: -20000, No: +2500 (DraftKings)

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're 4-0 when trailing at halftime, they're 3-0 when trailing by 10-plus points, they're 12-2 on the road over the last two years. They settle down and go physical over fancy. This is what Philadelphia is."

Up next: Bills @ Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

