Herd Hierarchy Divisional Round: Where do Packers, Bucs land after upsets?

Published Jan. 17, 2024 11:19 a.m. ET

Wild-card weekend is in the books.

With that, Colin Cowherd spent part of Tuesday ranking the eight teams left in the NFL playoffs.  

Let's get into it. 

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl odds: +3300

Wild card: Won 32-9 vs. Eagles

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've won six of seven, but let's be honest: They were 2-5 against playoff teams and they faced a team [Monday] night that had quit the last month."

Up next: Bucs @ Lions, 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

7. Houston Texans

Super Bowl odds: +3300

Wild card: Won 45-14 vs. Browns

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know if I've ever seen a rookie quarterback throw the deep ball as well. On throws 15-plus yards down the field, [C.J. Stroud] has a passer rating of 124. In the AFC. A live 'dog."

Up next: Texans @ Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN

6. Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Wild card: Won 48-32 @ Cowboys

Cowherd's thoughts: "No sacks [allowed] or turnovers against the Cowboys. It was clean living. Youngest team to win a playoff game since the 1970 merger. Jordan Love is a completely different player from Week 7-8."

Up next: Packers @ 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App

5. Detroit Lions

Super Bowl odds: +900

Wild card: Won 24-23 vs. Rams

Cowherd's thoughts: "Jared Goff, who just gets crushed by everybody, his last five games: 4-1, 71% completion percentage. I think their coach can be reckless, but man, I like that O-line. I like those running backs."

Up next: Bucs @ Lions, 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: +700

Wild card: Won 26-7 vs. Dolphins

Cowherd's thoughts: "Here's the key: They've held opponents to 20 points or fewer in six straight games. And they're 9-0 when they score at least 21. Will they, on the road, against Buffalo?"

Up next: Chiefs @ Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

3. Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl odds: +490

Wild card: Won 31-17 vs. Steelers

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think Buffalo is a totally different team — 7-1 since firing [former offensive coordinator] Ken Dorsey, 6-1 against playoff teams. They often play their best against best teams. … Kansas City-Buffalo is gonna be one for the ages."

Up next: Chiefs @ Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

2. San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl odds: +270

Wild card: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "I wanna see Brock Purdy trailing, or Brock Purdy in a shootout, or Brock Purdy when everything doesn't go perfectly. What if Green Bay jumps to a 10-0 lead? He has to play from behind with a little pressure. Keep your eye on Brock Purdy this weekend."

Up next: Packers @ 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App

1. Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl odds: +175

Wild card: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "I do think Baltimore is the best team in the league and has been."

Up next: Texans @ Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN

