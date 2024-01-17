Herd Hierarchy Divisional Round: Where do Packers, Bucs land after upsets?
Wild-card weekend is in the books.
With that, Colin Cowherd spent part of Tuesday ranking the eight teams left in the NFL playoffs.
Let's get into it.
Super Bowl odds: +3300
Wild card: Won 32-9 vs. Eagles
Cowherd's thoughts: "They've won six of seven, but let's be honest: They were 2-5 against playoff teams and they faced a team [Monday] night that had quit the last month."
Up next: Bucs @ Lions, 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC
Super Bowl odds: +3300
Wild card: Won 45-14 vs. Browns
Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know if I've ever seen a rookie quarterback throw the deep ball as well. On throws 15-plus yards down the field, [C.J. Stroud] has a passer rating of 124. In the AFC. A live 'dog."
Up next: Texans @ Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN
Super Bowl odds: +3000
Wild card: Won 48-32 @ Cowboys
Cowherd's thoughts: "No sacks [allowed] or turnovers against the Cowboys. It was clean living. Youngest team to win a playoff game since the 1970 merger. Jordan Love is a completely different player from Week 7-8."
Up next: Packers @ 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App
Super Bowl odds: +900
Wild card: Won 24-23 vs. Rams
Cowherd's thoughts: "Jared Goff, who just gets crushed by everybody, his last five games: 4-1, 71% completion percentage. I think their coach can be reckless, but man, I like that O-line. I like those running backs."
Up next: Bucs @ Lions, 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC
Super Bowl odds: +700
Wild card: Won 26-7 vs. Dolphins
Cowherd's thoughts: "Here's the key: They've held opponents to 20 points or fewer in six straight games. And they're 9-0 when they score at least 21. Will they, on the road, against Buffalo?"
Up next: Chiefs @ Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
Super Bowl odds: +490
Wild card: Won 31-17 vs. Steelers
Cowherd's thoughts: "I think Buffalo is a totally different team — 7-1 since firing [former offensive coordinator] Ken Dorsey, 6-1 against playoff teams. They often play their best against best teams. … Kansas City-Buffalo is gonna be one for the ages."
Up next: Chiefs @ Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
Super Bowl odds: +270
Wild card: Bye
Cowherd's thoughts: "I wanna see Brock Purdy trailing, or Brock Purdy in a shootout, or Brock Purdy when everything doesn't go perfectly. What if Green Bay jumps to a 10-0 lead? He has to play from behind with a little pressure. Keep your eye on Brock Purdy this weekend."
Up next: Packers @ 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App
Super Bowl odds: +175
Wild card: Bye
Cowherd's thoughts: "I do think Baltimore is the best team in the league and has been."
Up next: Texans @ Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
-
Bill Belichick next team odds: Falcons favored after Monday interview
Talk the Line: Early NFL divisional round thoughts; Packers-49ers spread low
Jeffrey Lurie faces big decision: Should Nick Sirianni take fall for Eagles' collapse?
-
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers still favored; Lions, Bills move up odds list
2023 NFL Power Rankings: Which teams have the best shot at Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles lost their identity, and now they've lost their season
-
2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa's waiver reportedly denied, will enter NFL Draft
2024 NFL divisional odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
-
Bill Belichick next team odds: Falcons favored after Monday interview
Talk the Line: Early NFL divisional round thoughts; Packers-49ers spread low
Jeffrey Lurie faces big decision: Should Nick Sirianni take fall for Eagles' collapse?
-
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers still favored; Lions, Bills move up odds list
2023 NFL Power Rankings: Which teams have the best shot at Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles lost their identity, and now they've lost their season
-
2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa's waiver reportedly denied, will enter NFL Draft
2024 NFL divisional odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game