Has Rams QB Matthew Stafford earned his playoff respect?

Matthew Stafford is undefeated in his playoff career as a Los Angeles Ram.

After failing to collect a postseason victory in his 13-year tenure with the Detroit Lions, the longtime flamethrower has quickly compiled a pair of Ws. His new digs have resulted in new fortunes, and those who've posited that Stafford just needed a capable group around him to attain postseason success seem to have had those inklings confirmed.

Stafford has put an invaluable imprint on both of his team's wins thus far, passing for 568 yards and four TDs without any interceptions while recording a QB rating of 137.9.

It's a stark turnaround from his playoff numbers in Detroit: four TDs to three INTs with a 63.2 completion percentage and 87.8 QB rating in three postseason appearances.

Nonetheless, there are always naysayers to counteract the praise, and Stafford has his fair share of critics who'd like to see more before handing him his flowers.

But does he deserve criticism after his impressive efforts since arriving in L.A.? Chris Broussard says no.

"I was a doubter," Broussard admitted Thursday on "First Things First."

"We can no longer say, 'He can’t win in big games.' We saw what he did against the GOAT Tom Brady: 350-plus yards, two TDs, no turnovers, a rushing TD and a late rally with 42 seconds left to get that game-winning FG. You can't say he's a stat-padder anymore. If he continues to play like this, the Rams will remain a contender for the next four to five years."

Nick Wright's view skewed more toward the other side of the argument. For Wright, Stafford has not quite yet earned his respect in L.A.

"He's justified the trade," Wright conceded. "[But] I disagree with everything Broussard said. I think he's confirmed that he's not a ‘good stats, bad team’ guy. He can make big plays in big moments. Everyone focuses on the second pass to Kupp — the first pass to set up the second pass, to have the courage to make those two throws, are big-time, big-boy football moments."

Regardless, Wright believes Stafford is bound to slip up in the NFC title game.

"Right before these two playoff games, he threw eight interceptions his final four weeks," he said. "The reason the Niners are here is because he was throwing picks in Week 18 to let them into the playoffs in a game that [the Rams] thought was to win the division. The Cardinals ended up losing, so they won the division anyway. He hasn't played clean football all year."

Stafford has protected the ball with delicate care so far in the playoffs.

He's the only QB left in the postseason without an interception and has been sacked only three times in his two outings (fewest of any QB through two games).

Stafford also ranks third in completion percentage (74.5%), passer rating (131.5) and passing TDs (four), and he's second in passes of more than 20 yards (nine). He also can claim the postseason's longest pass (70 yards).

Still, that loss to the Niners in Week 18 wasn't long ago, and in order to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVI, Stafford will have to punch that troublesome San Francisco defense right in the mouth.

