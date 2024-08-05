National Football League 'Hard Knocks' preview: Key storylines to follow at Bears training camp Published Aug. 5, 2024 6:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In what was one of the worst-kept secrets of the offseason, the Chicago Bears were officially selected to be featured as this year's training camp "Hard Knocks" team. They were eligible due to not making the playoffs last year, not having a first-year head coach and having plenty of storylines to watch for.

Chicago had the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and with it, took USC quarterback Caleb Williams after previously trading away former first-round pick Justin Fields. It was a drama-filled offseason in Chicago as a result. With "Hard Knocks," we'll now get to go behind the scenes to see how this rebuild is starting to work.

Here are some of the best storylines we're looking forward to seeing on "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" (premieres Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO):

1. Caleb Williams' ascension to leader — is he the prince who was promised?

Being the first overall pick already comes with a baseline of pressure. A team has to have enough belief to select you with the most valuable pick a franchise can have. Add in the fact that this is a quarterback in Chicago and… well, that's a whole different kind of microscope Williams will be under.

The good news is that this isn't new for Williams, either. Playing college ball in the second-largest media market in the country at USC will desensitize you to the limelight. What matters is what happens in the building and behind closed doors, where only the "Hard Knocks" cameras can take us. Williams is a rookie, but he's also the quarterback. How quickly can he win over the locker room? How fast can he gain the trust of the coaches? When will all that manifest on the field?

From observing Bears camp last week, it seems like the defense still has the edge. That much makes sense given that it's a unit that has largely been together for multiple seasons under the same scheme. Plus, Matt Eberflus is the defensive play caller. In the early onset of camp with so much new on the offense, this is all excusable. But as the dog days of camp approach and the preseason progresses, will Williams and the offense show tangible improvement?

Triumphs in the meeting rooms are as important as on the field in this stage of the preseason, so being able to see that should give Bears fans hope.

2. How will the workload be divvied up between the three top receivers?

In OTAs, wideout D.J. Moore told Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" that it would be a "race to 1,000 [yards]" for the Bears' top three receivers. All three of them have the capability to be WR1 between Moore, veteran Keenan Allen and top-ten draft pick Rome Odunze. General manager Ryan Poles has made sure his rookie QB will want for nothing when it comes to offensive weapons.

But logistically how does that work with so many mouths to feed? There are only so many snaps to go around and with guys who are used to getting the lion's share of targets, will egos get in the way? It sounds great to say it's a race to the 1,000-yard mark but what happens if Williams struggles early? Or the offense has to lean on the run game (don't forget about D'Andre Swift) while Williams gets his bearings. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme has the capability to be creative, but that likely won't happen right away. It should look pretty basic in the early part of the season while players grasp its base concepts. Will that result in some frustration on the part of Moore and Allen, especially?

Moore did just sign a $110 million extension that keeps him in Chicago until 2029. Will that afford him some patience? The mindset of all of Williams' weapons should be on display when Hard Knocks cameras are rolling.

Bears selected as the subject of Hard Knocks

3. Does Jaylon Johnson emerge as the leader of the defense coming off his new contract?

Johnson signed a four-year $76 million contract with the Bears this offseason after briefly being tagged while Chicago and Johnson's team ironed out the details. Johnson was very vocal about wanting to be one of the NFL's highest-paid cornerbacks and the Bears, in turn, put him in the top 10 according to average annual contract value at $19 million per year. It puts him just $2 million behind the league's highest-paid corner in Green Bay's Jaire Alexander.

With a new contract under his belt, Jaylon Johnson is primed to take on a more significant leadership role on the defensive side of the ball. Johnson's extension reflects the Bears' belief in his abilities, but it also places a spotlight on him as a key defensive leader. The cameras will likely follow Johnson as he takes on the responsibility of guiding a young and evolving Bears defense. His interactions with teammates, his performance in practice, and his impact on game day will be crucial in assessing his growth into this new role. The way Johnson communicates, mentors, and inspires his defensive unit will be a key storyline to watch.

4. How has Kevin Warren changed the organization for the better?

With Kevin Warren stepping in as the new CEO, the Bears have already implemented significant organizational changes. The leadership team has been overhauled on the business side of the organization and with football also reporting to Warren, seeing if player and staff resources have improved around Halas Hall is something fans should be eager to see. Warren's influence is expected to be transformative, and "Hard Knocks" will capture these stages of his impact.

From strategic decisions to his interactions with staff and players, Warren's approach to leadership and improvement will be under scrutiny. His ability to foster a winning culture, streamline operations, and enhance the team's overall structure will be key aspects to observe, as well as if he can officially break ground for a new stadium, like he did in Minnesota. Expect to see how Warren's vision begins to reshape the Bears' organization and the ripple effects it has throughout the team.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus favorite to win Coach of the Year

5. Who wins out at center? And how do they help Caleb Williams?

The battle for the starting center spot is one of the most intriguing positional competitions across a strong roster. Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates both bring distinct skill sets to the table, and their veteran presence will be a focal point of "Hard Knocks." Watch for the drills, practice snaps, and even the occasional one-on-one matchup that could determine who ultimately earns the job. The way this competition unfolds will be telling of how well each player adapts to the scheme and how quickly they can gain a rapport with Williams, provided the rest of the line stays healthy.

So far, right guard Nate Davis' lack of availability has forced Bates into the right guard role while Davis ramps back up. He should be ready soon, according to the latest word out of Halas Hall, so the rotation at center can resume.

BONUS: The Moore family's dinner preferences (hint: It involves an 8-piece meal from Popeyes?)

After signing his $110 million extension, a very jovial Moore said his family's celebratory dinner was an eight-piece family meal from Popeye's at his press conference with Chicago reporters.

Listen, I'm not one to besmirch the Popeye's name. I love that Louisiana-fast chain in a pinch. I also know Moore has young children and when they need to eat, they need to eat. He clarified it was the mild meal because of his kids, otherwise his preference would be spicy.

But how does an eight-piece feed a professional athlete and his family? Hopefully, we get to go home with the Moores and see if there's anything else about this fun family that we should know.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV.

