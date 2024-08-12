National Football League Haason Reddick requests trade from Jets, team has no plans to move him Updated Aug. 12, 2024 4:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Haason Reddick wants to move on from the New York Jets before even playing a single snap for them.

The star edge rusher has requested a trade from the Jets amid his holdout from training camp.

Reddick has yet to report to the Jets for training camp as he's been seeking a new deal. He also skipped out on the team's practices in the spring, missing voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.

New York acquired Reddick in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in April, surrendering a conditional 2026 third-round pick to replace Bryce Huff after he left in free agency. While Reddick is still under contract for the 2024 season, the Jets knew the edge rusher wanted a new contract at the time of the trade and even gave him a contract offer, SNY reported in July.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas responded to Reddick's request on Monday, explaining that the team will not trade him and expects him to return to team activities or face continued penalties.

"We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report. Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season," Douglas said in a statement put out by the Jets.

Reddick is entering the final season of a three-year, $45 million deal he signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season. However, his $14.25 million base salary for the 2024 season is non-guaranteed.

As Reddick has missed mandatory minicamp and the opening weeks of training camp, he's already accrued over $1 million in fines, ESPN reported earlier in August.

Reddick, who turns 30 in September, has been one of the game's top pass-rushers over the last few seasons. He recorded at least 10 sacks in each of the last four seasons, including 16.5 in 2022 and 11 last season.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters earlier in August that he's "not surprised by anything in the league anymore" when the Reddick situation was brought up.

Even though Reddick might want out of New York, Saleh has said that he's liked what he's seen out of the edge rusher position at camp.

"There are a bunch of guys who are working their tails off," Saleh told reporters on Aug. 5. "Will McDonald is getting a lot of reps that he otherwise wouldn't have got. And for it, he's been improving every day."

