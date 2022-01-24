National Football League Greg Jennings: 'Packers are nowhere close to a rebuild' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers does not want to be a part of a rebuilding process.

The potential MVP QB made that adamantly clear in the postgame press conference following his team's surprise loss to the San Francisco 49ers, before telling the media that he'd go through an evaluation process regarding his future with the team.

And in the eyes of former Packers receiver Greg Jennings, a rebuilding process for Rodgers won't be a reality he has to deal with in the slightest.

"Defensively, they're nowhere close to being in a rebuild," Jennings said Monday on "The Herd."

"Offensively, could they lose some pieces, yeah, but he's making these statements because he understands what he wants back. It's about relationships, and they start with guys like Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan, so he's basically telling the Packers, ‘these are a couple pieces that I’ve got to have before I make my decision.'"

"We saw that Randall Cobb was pulled back into the fold this year, and it allowed him to play this entire year at ease having a friend on and off the field. It's important to him at this stage in his career."

Colin Cowherd agreed with Jennings' opinion.

"They're $44 million over the cap, they're gonna get Davante Adams back, they're gonna lose some pieces, but this is an organization that drafts well, develops well. And again, you don't have to have the best roster to win this division."

"When Rodgers said ‘I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild, I thought ‘can we just let the season breathe?’ They won this division without Jaire Alexander, they lost their All-Pro center, [David] Bakhtiari was hurt. They had injuries at receiver, Za'Darius Smith was hurt, so they weren't even fully loaded. There are a lot of rebuilds in this league. Green Bay in my opinion, is not one of them."

Greg Jennings: "Packers are nowhere close to a rebuild"

