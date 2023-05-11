National Football League Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 8:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Packers will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All games times are in ET.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m: W

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Thursday, Sept. 28) — vs. Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Monday, Oct. 9) — at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF), 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — BYE

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 12 (Thursday, Nov. 23) — at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs (SNF), 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11) — at New York Giants (MNF), 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — at Carolina Panthers (Christmas Eve), 1 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Minnesota Vikings (SNF), 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) — vs. Chicago Bears TBD: L

Final record: 9-8

The Packers are set up well for a new quarterback. They wouldn’t have pushed to trade Aaron Rodgers if they didn’t believe that. Jordan Love has spent the past three years learning from one of the best to ever do it, even if it was mostly by observation. But Love also has an established run game to lean on and a defense with eight first-round picks. Because teams won’t know what to immediately make of these Love-led Packers, they get off to a hot start and everyone starts believing Green Bay has yet another Hall of Famer under center, before the Packers come back down to earth toward the back half of the season.

They won’t have it easy in Detroit on Thanksgiving. They’ll then have to turn around and play the defending champs, who are familiar with the harsh weather that could be present in Lambeau in November. That tough stretch isn’t over when they’ll have to travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in primetime, either. That part of the season should temper expectations for the Packers but make no mistake, they’ll still be competing for a wild-card spot in the weaker NFC.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

