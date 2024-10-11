National Football League Giants WR Malik Nabers to miss second straight game with a concussion Updated Oct. 11, 2024 12:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, the NFL's leader with 35 catches, remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his second consecutive game, head coach Brian Daboll announced before practice Friday.

Nabers remained in the third stage of the five-step protocol on Thursday, meaning he was allowed on the field for stretching and to work with trainers away from practice. He was the sixth pick overall out of LSU.

Nabers was hurt late in the Giants' 20-15 loss to Dallas on Sept. 26. He was out for their win at Seattle last week.

The final official injury report will be released later in the day.

However, Daboll provided a few other updates, including that running back Devin Singletary (groin) and starting left guard Jon Runyan (illness) will both practice in some capacity.

Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who made the big return for a touchdown last week on Isaiah Simmons' blocked field goal, is dealing with a shoulder injury and his status is up in the air. The Giants will see how Ford-Wheaton responds in practice before deciding if he will play Sunday night against Cincinnati.

New York (2-3) has a chance to move to .500 on the season against the Bengals, which fell to 1-4 after a 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens last week.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had wrist surgery earlier this week, Daboll shared Wednesday. Thibodeaux, who is considered week-to-week moving forward, played against the Seahawks. Daboll did not say when the injury happened, but he added "not anymore" when asked if it required surgery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

