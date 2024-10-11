Giants WR Malik Nabers to miss second straight game with a concussion
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, the NFL's leader with 35 catches, remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his second consecutive game, head coach Brian Daboll announced before practice Friday.
Nabers remained in the third stage of the five-step protocol on Thursday, meaning he was allowed on the field for stretching and to work with trainers away from practice. He was the sixth pick overall out of LSU.
Nabers was hurt late in the Giants' 20-15 loss to Dallas on Sept. 26. He was out for their win at Seattle last week.
The final official injury report will be released later in the day.
However, Daboll provided a few other updates, including that running back Devin Singletary (groin) and starting left guard Jon Runyan (illness) will both practice in some capacity.
Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who made the big return for a touchdown last week on Isaiah Simmons' blocked field goal, is dealing with a shoulder injury and his status is up in the air. The Giants will see how Ford-Wheaton responds in practice before deciding if he will play Sunday night against Cincinnati.
New York (2-3) has a chance to move to .500 on the season against the Bengals, which fell to 1-4 after a 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens last week.
Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had wrist surgery earlier this week, Daboll shared Wednesday. Thibodeaux, who is considered week-to-week moving forward, played against the Seahawks. Daboll did not say when the injury happened, but he added "not anymore" when asked if it required surgery.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL Week 6 action report: 'Bettors really homing in on this Lions team'
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's updated Top 5 teams?
Davante Adams is on the decline, but these 5 teams could make a trade work
-
Davante Adams, Raiders reportedly looking to finalize trade in 48 hours
Jets' Aaron Rodgers takes blame for Robert Saleh firing: 'I play better, this doesn't happen'
New York Jets next coach odds: Detroit's Johnson favored; Smart, Day in contention?
-
Chiefs or Vikings? Niners still a title contender? Right time to start Drake Maye?
2024 NFL odds Week 6: Lines, spreads for all 14 games
Davante Adams next team odds: Jets favored; could he stay with Raiders?
-
2024 NFL Week 6 action report: 'Bettors really homing in on this Lions team'
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's updated Top 5 teams?
Davante Adams is on the decline, but these 5 teams could make a trade work
-
Davante Adams, Raiders reportedly looking to finalize trade in 48 hours
Jets' Aaron Rodgers takes blame for Robert Saleh firing: 'I play better, this doesn't happen'
New York Jets next coach odds: Detroit's Johnson favored; Smart, Day in contention?
-
Chiefs or Vikings? Niners still a title contender? Right time to start Drake Maye?
2024 NFL odds Week 6: Lines, spreads for all 14 games
Davante Adams next team odds: Jets favored; could he stay with Raiders?