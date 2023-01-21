National Football League Giants temporarily lose water access in team hotel before game vs. Eagles 12 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants head into a hostile environment Saturday night in their divisional round playoff game against their bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. But their accommodations Saturday morning were not all that friendly either.

According to FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants went without water in their team hotel in Philadelphia for an unspecified period of time Saturday morning before water access was restored.

The issue was reportedly due to a busted pipe, and it was resolved in enough time for team personnel to shower before heading to Lincoln Financial Field. Some Giants fans, however, including former linebacker Carl Banks, suspected foul play.

As rude as a welcome it may have been to Philadelphia for the inconvenienced Giants, it will likely pale in comparison to the reception New York will get from Eagles fans during the game itself. Philadelphia has already made sure there is no love lost for legendary Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who tweeted that he will be attending the game.

Giants-Eagles kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

