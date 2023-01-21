National Football League
Giants temporarily lose water access in team hotel before game vs. Eagles
National Football League

Giants temporarily lose water access in team hotel before game vs. Eagles

12 hours ago

The New York Giants head into a hostile environment Saturday night in their divisional round playoff game against their bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. But their accommodations Saturday morning were not all that friendly either.

According to FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants went without water in their team hotel in Philadelphia for an unspecified period of time Saturday morning before water access was restored.

The issue was reportedly due to a busted pipe, and it was resolved in enough time for team personnel to shower before heading to Lincoln Financial Field. Some Giants fans, however, including former linebacker Carl Banks, suspected foul play.

As rude as a welcome it may have been to Philadelphia for the inconvenienced Giants, it will likely pale in comparison to the reception New York will get from Eagles fans during the game itself. Philadelphia has already made sure there is no love lost for legendary Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who tweeted that he will be attending the game.

Giants-Eagles kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Jalen Hurts looks like old self in Eagles' win: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'
National Football League

Jalen Hurts looks like old self in Eagles' win: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'

4 hours ago
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Updated dates, times
National Football League

2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Updated dates, times

5 hours ago
Giants vs. Eagles highlights: Hurts, Philly headed to NFC championship
National Football League

Giants vs. Eagles highlights: Hurts, Philly headed to NFC championship

6 hours ago
Despite divisional-round loss to Chiefs, 2022 Jaguars were a huge success
National Football League

Despite divisional-round loss to Chiefs, 2022 Jaguars were a huge success

7 hours ago
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady 'is going to be ready to go next year'
National Football League

Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady 'is going to be ready to go next year'

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes