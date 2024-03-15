National Football League
Giants 'sold' Drew Lock on chance to be starting QB, says Seahawks GM
Updated Mar. 15, 2024 9:59 a.m. ET

Quarterback Drew Lock presumably signed a one-year, $5 million guaranteed deal with the New York Giants to provide insurance as a backup to Daniel Jones.

But did Lock actually make the call to sign with the Giants with a bigger role in mind?

In an appearance on Seattle Sports' "Wyman and Bob," Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider inferred that Lock picked the Giants to compete to be their 2024 starting quarterback.

"They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be a starter, and he felt like it was the right opportunity," Schneider said about Lock leaving Seattle for New York. "He looked at Baker Mayfield's opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar."

"Mayfield's opportunity" is in reference to the 28-year-old signal-caller signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, winning the starting job over 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask — who has never made an NFL start — and helping them win the NFC South and reach the NFC divisional round. Tampa Bay recently re-signed Mayfield to a three-year deal that could be worth as much as $115 million.

Jones is entering the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants, but he's also rehabbing from a torn ACL which he suffered just four weeks after suffering a neck injury in 2023. After helping New York reach the playoffs and then win a playoff game for the first time in 11 years in 2022, Jones posted a career-worst 70.5 passer rating in the six games that he started for the Giants, who finished 6-11.

Lock, 27, served as Geno Smith's backup the past two seasons in Seattle. After not appearing in a game in 2022, Lock appeared in four games, making two starts last season. The Seahawks went 1-1 in those two games.

Lock was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 42 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in and out of the starting role across his first three years in the sport before being included in a 2022 blockbuster trade that saw Denver acquire quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson from Seattle.

Did Saquon Barkley make the right decision to leave the Giants?

As for the Giants' offseason to date, they lost two-time Pro Bowler and running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney to free agency. On the other hand, they acquired two-time Pro Bowler and defensive end Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers and subsequently signed him to a five-year, $150 million pact, while also signing guard Jon Runyan Jr. and running back Devin Singletary, among other moves.

