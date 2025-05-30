National Football League Giants sign 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart to rookie deal Published May. 30, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Quarterback and first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart signed his rookie deal with the New York Giants, the team announced on Friday. The contract is a fully guaranteed, four-year, $17 million deal, according to ESPN.

New York traded picks No. 34 and 99 and its 2026 third-round draft pick to the Houston Texans on draft night to attain the No. 25 pick, which it used on Dart. The Giants selected Penn State defensive end and 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick earlier in the draft. Carter signed his rookie contract earlier this month.

After spending his freshman season at USC (2021), Dart spent the last three seasons of his collegiate career at Ole Miss (2022-24). Over Dart's three seasons under center in Oxford, the Rebels went 29-10.

Last season, Dart totaled 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 180.7 passer rating, while completing 69.3% of his passes. Dart's passing yards, passer rating and completion percentage all led the SEC.

Dart is part of a Giants quarterback room that includes veteran free-agent pickups Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito, who has started eight games for the team over the past two seasons.

Dart is the second quarterback the Giants have drafted out of Ole Miss, the other one being Eli Manning (2004); Charlie Conerly spent his entire NFL career with the Giants but was actually drafted by Washington in 1945.

