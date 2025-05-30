National Football League
Giants sign 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart to rookie deal
National Football League

Giants sign 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart to rookie deal

Published May. 30, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET

Quarterback and first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart signed his rookie deal with the New York Giants, the team announced on Friday. The contract is a fully guaranteed, four-year, $17 million deal, according to ESPN.

New York traded picks No. 34 and 99 and its 2026 third-round draft pick to the Houston Texans on draft night to attain the No. 25 pick, which it used on Dart. The Giants selected Penn State defensive end and 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick earlier in the draft. Carter signed his rookie contract earlier this month.

After spending his freshman season at USC (2021), Dart spent the last three seasons of his collegiate career at Ole Miss (2022-24). Over Dart's three seasons under center in Oxford, the Rebels went 29-10.

Last season, Dart totaled 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 180.7 passer rating, while completing 69.3% of his passes. Dart's passing yards, passer rating and completion percentage all led the SEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dart is part of a Giants quarterback room that includes veteran free-agent pickups Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito, who has started eight games for the team over the past two seasons.

Dart is the second quarterback the Giants have drafted out of Ole Miss, the other one being Eli Manning (2004); Charlie Conerly spent his entire NFL career with the Giants but was actually drafted by Washington in 1945.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Giants
Jaxson Dart
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes