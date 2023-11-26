National Football League Giants QB Tommy DeVito brings Jersey vibes to first home start Updated Nov. 26, 2023 5:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

You're up, Tommy DeVito.

The undrafted rookie is now the New York Giants' starting quarterback following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Sunday marked DeVito's first home start at MetLife Stadium as an NFL player — but not his first time playing in the Giants' home.

He did so in the 2015 New York high school state championship, per FOX Sports' Peter Schrager.

On Sunday, DeVito — who currently lives at home with his parents — had a massive family turnout at the game.

And with that, he, and the Giants, are embracing all the Jersey vibes.

That embrace includes the hand motion and emoji-like gesture that DeVito himself has started to use, one for which we here at NFL on FOX have put together a helpful guide.

It also includes a "Tommy DeVito special" from a local Italian deli …

… and the Giants themselves blaring "The Sopranos" theme song over the MetLife Stadium loudspeakers as DeVito was introduced for the first time.

DeVito is unlikely to be the 2023 Giants' savior. They entered Sunday's game against the Patriots at 3-8 with much deeper problems than at quarterback, most notably an apparent schism between head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Still, DeVito is having fun, and even his teammates got in on the Jersey theme after he connected with receiver Isaiah Hodgins for the game's opening touchdown just before halftime — and so did DeVito's father in the stands!

