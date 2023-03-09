New York Giants Giants place non-exclusive franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley Updated Mar. 9, 2023 6:35 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, who rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards last season with 10 touchdowns, is set to earn $10.091 million on the tag. The 26-year-old was just one of 21 unrestricted free agents heading into the 2023 offseason for the Giants.

Barkley's franchise tag comes on the heels of New York agreeing to a four-year, $160 million deal with quarterback Daniel Jones, who was the Giants' top priority on its list of players the team intended to retain.

With Jones agreeing to a multi-year deal minutes before Tuesday's deadline, the organization was able to place the tag on Barkley. The move keeps Barkley — the No. 2 overall pick out of Penn State in the 2018 NFL Draft — on the team for the upcoming 2023-24 season, unless another club makes an offer that the Giants are unwilling to match.

Barkley is a two-time Pro Bowler, a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and holds the record for the most receptions by a rookie running back in a single season with 91. Barkley began his NFL career with a statement of a rookie season in which he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns, the first of two consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.

Health issues plagued Barkley in Year 3 before his comeback campaign in 2022.

The Giants can continue to work on a long-term contract with the young star before the July 17 deadline arrives for Barkley to sign his tag.

