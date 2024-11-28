Giants expected to start QB Drew Lock vs. Cowboys with Tommy DeVito injured
The New York Giants will have a new quarterback for a second consecutive week.
This time around, it's due to injury, though. The Giants are expected to start Drew Lock in place of Tommy DeVito, who's dealing with a right forearm injury, for the team's Thanksgiving Day game at the Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), according to NFL Network.
New York benched and later released quarterback Daniel Jones last week and made DeVito, who was previously the team's third-stringer, the starter. Last week, DeVito totaled 189 passing yards and an 83.9 passer rating, while completing 67.7% of his passes in the Giants' 30-7 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DeVito made six starts for the Giants last season, with the team going 3-3 in those games. He was listed as questionable on the team's Wednesday injury report. New York also has veteran quarterback Tim Boyle.
Lock has appeared in three games for the Giants this season but has delivered just nine passes. A former second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos, Lock has made 23 career starts, with his teams a combined 9-14 in those games. Lock played for the Seattle Seahawks the past two seasons.
The sixth-year quarterback signed a one-year, $5 million fully guaranteed deal with the Giants in the offseason. Lock missed time in the preseason due to a strained oblique.
New York enters the Week 13 NFC East bout tied for the worst record in the NFL at 2-9. Like Dallas, New York hasn't won a game at home this season.
