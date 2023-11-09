National Football League Giants DC Don Martindale: Xavier McKinney's comments 'surprised me' Published Nov. 9, 2023 5:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A disastrous season for the New York Giants (2-7) gets worse with every passing day both on and off the field.

After the team's 30-6 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Giants safety Xavier McKinney opined that their coaching staff hasn't "done a great job of letting the leaders lead." The reaction from those in the building, particularly defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale? Confused.

"It surprised me because it's the first time it's ever happened in my career that a player made a statement like that," Martindale told The Athletic about McKinney's comment Thursday. "I think it was a case where the kid's just frustrated of losing. We spoke. We cleared it up. The example that he gave me of what he was talking about was an in-game adjustment. It really took a while for him to point out to me what exactly it was, but I think that you grow from that. I just told him that it hurts the locker room, it hurts the defensive group when you say something like that.

"I respect your profession [the media]. The example I used in front of him and the entire defense is when you make a statement like that, it puts money in your pockets [the media] and takes it out of ours. … It was an emotional thing right after the game, and you've just got to learn from it."

McKinney, a team captain, has totaled 53 combined tackles, six passes defended and one forced fumble this season. His last interception came in 2021, a season which saw the safety reel in five picks. The Giants selected McKinney with the No. 36 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Martindale is in his second season as New York's defensive coordinator after four seasons in said position with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-21).

On the whole, New York's defense is surrendering 211.2 passing yards (11th in NFL), 127.1 rushing yards (25th), 338.3 total yards (21st) and 24.1 points (24th) per game this season. Meanwhile, their paltry defensive production comes against the backdrop of the NFL's worst offense; the Giants are averaging just 268.9 total yards and 11.2 points per game, each last in the sport.

Furthermore, quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the Giants re-signed to a four-year, $160 million deal after reaching the NFC Divisional round last season, tore his ACL last week, while backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Darren Waller are on injured reserve.

The Giants hit the road to face the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys in "America's Game of the Week" Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

