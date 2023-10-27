National Football League Giants' Daniel Jones ruled out for third straight week; Tyrod Taylor to start Published Oct. 27, 2023 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game with a neck injury, giving way for Tyrod Taylor to start on Sunday's intrastate rivalry game against the New York Jets.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Jones and backup RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) will be out for Sunday's game. Doctors have not cleared Jones for contact since he was hurt on a blindside sack against Miami in Week 5.

The Giants (2-5) will be looking for their first winning streak of the season, while simultaneously trying to end a two-game winning streak by the Jets (3-3).

Jones has repeatedly said his neck is feeling better, and he has been allowed to throw at practice in individual drills. He seemed to have made progress last week when he was listed as questionable for the game against Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, he was ruled out two days before the contest, and Daboll had no idea on Friday when he would be cleared by medical personnel.

Taylor has played well the past two games, leading New York to a 14-7 win over Washington. He threw two touchdown passes, and he has not thrown an interception since taking over as the starter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Giants

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share