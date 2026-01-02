Giants Can Still Get No. 1 Draft Pick With Loss, But Focus Is on Beating the Cowboys

Jaxson Dart wishes the New York Giants won more games in his rookie year. The fact they have not makes their season finale Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys mean something.

The Giants can still get the first pick in the draft if they lose and Las Vegas beats Kansas City. Dart does not care about that and just wants to finish on a high note.

"This is a huge division game," Dart said. "That obviously matters to me a ton, and I’m excited to go out there and compete against them."

New York is 3-13, Dallas is 7-8-1 and there's not much more on the line than draft positioning and Dallas' Dak Prescott leading the NFL in yards passing. Cowboys first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer feels good about Prescott and the rest of the starters going on the field at the Meadowlands.

"Plan on finishing strong," Schottenheimer said. "(We) get a chance to go 5-1 hopefully in the division, finish 8-8-1 and that’s the plan as we’re looking at now."

The Giants planned to take a step forward after going 3-14 in 2024. Instead, Russell Wilson flamed out with an 0-3 start, coach Brian Daboll got fired and everything has fallen apart.

The biggest long-term question is whether ownership will fire general manager Joe Schoen or keep him and let him oversee the coaching search. Dart may or may not be the franchise QB moving forward, so he's just focusing on this weekend.

"I care about winning, so whatever that takes," said Dart, who has thrown for 13 touchdowns and run for nine.

Giants' pass rush gets another chance

Even with Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve, New York still has Lawrence and edge rushers Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. Burns has a career-high 16 1/2 sacks, while Carter has heated up late in his rookie year with stats to show for how much pressure he has caused.

"He’s committed to it and we’ve talked a lot about him committing to his process and making some tweaks and changes, which is great," interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen said of Carter. "You can’t always force the process, as well, so I think it’s just been continued commitment by him off the field and then on the field, he’s had some success.

"I think now, at this point, he’s in a little bit of a groove and a rhythm and gaining confidence and so that’s what you’re seeing on the field."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

