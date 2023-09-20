Garrett Wilson on Jets' 14-game losing streak to Patriots: 'Unacceptable'
The New York Jets have lost their past 14 games against the New England Patriots. Does the losing streak finally end on Sunday?
Second-year wide receiver and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson is determined to get Gang Green a long-awaited victory over the Patriots, who visit the Jets in Week 3.
"It's time that things change around here," Wilson said Tuesday on ESPN New York's "Bart & Hahn" about the prolonged losing streak. "I don't like talking about it too much, but this is one of the first steps. Fourteen straight is unacceptable. That's unacceptable. I'm 0-2 against them. That's unacceptable."
Wilson went on to say that he and cornerback Sauce Gardner, the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year, were brought in to turn the tide for the Jets in the AFC East, specifically against the Patriots.
Last season, New York lost to New England 22-17 at home and then 10-3 in Foxborough, as Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards to the house with five seconds remaining in the game. The Jets' last win against the Patriots came in 2015 with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, a 26-20 win at home.
The Jets are 1-1 this season and moving forward with QB Zach Wilson, whom they selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in place of Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1.
Garrett Wilson has totaled seven receptions for 117 yards (16.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns, one in each game, this season. In his rookie campaign (2022), the wideout totaled 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (13.3 yards per reception) and four touchdowns.
New England enters Week 3 at 0-2. The Patriots haven't been 0-3 since 2000, Bill Belichick’s first year.
