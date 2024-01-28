'Game manager' who? NFL fans react to 49ers, Brock Purdy's triumph in NFC Championship Game
Brock Purdy, the former Mr. Irrelevant and onetime 2023 NFL MVP favorite for much of the season, is headed to the Super Bowl in his first full year as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback.
Purdy, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the star-studded 49ers orchestrated an incredible 17-point rally with 27 straight points after being down 24-7 at halftime against the Detroit Lions, tying the Colin Kaepernick-Jim Harbaugh 2012 49ers for the largest comeback in NFC Championship Game history.
More on the NFC Championship Game:
- 49ers come back from brink of collapse to beat Lions, punch Super Bowl ticket
- NFC Championship Game highlights: 49ers come back to beat Lions 34-31, reach Super Bowl
- Super Bowl LVIII preview: Key storylines, X-factors and more for 49ers-Chiefs showdown
- 49ers-Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: 49ers open as favorites
But now, the 49ers have unfinished business. Shanahan has another shot at taking down Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs that beat him and his 49ers five years ago, this time with an even more loaded roster.
Here's how social media reacted to Purdy's and the 49ers' milestone victory, Lions head coach Dan Campbell's controversial fourth-down decisions that backfired and so much more:
FOX Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager CALLED HIS SHOT!
Give Brock Purdy his flowers
Christian ‘Run CMC’ McCaffrey is him!
The 49ers are back — and their haters will just have to live with that
Brutal for Lions fans
Did Dan Campbell get too aggressive?
2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, Super Bowl matchup
2024 NFC Championship odds: Favorites, picks, predictions for Lions-49ers
Best NFL conference championship betting trends: Mahomes shines as an underdog
2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears, Commanders, Vikings and Bucs add first-round QBs
Bears post Justin Fields highlight video amid Caleb Williams buzz
2023-24 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch, scores
Deebo Samuel's return shifts Lions-49ers point spread, total
2024 NFL Playoff odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Ravens, Lions-49ers
