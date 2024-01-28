National Football League
'Game manager' who? NFL fans react to 49ers, Brock Purdy's triumph in NFC Championship Game
Updated Jan. 29, 2024 12:04 a.m. ET

Brock Purdy, the former Mr. Irrelevant and onetime 2023 NFL MVP favorite for much of the season, is headed to the Super Bowl in his first full year as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback.

Purdy, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the star-studded 49ers orchestrated an incredible 17-point rally with 27 straight points after being down 24-7 at halftime against the Detroit Lions, tying the Colin Kaepernick-Jim Harbaugh 2012 49ers for the largest comeback in NFC Championship Game history.

But now, the 49ers have unfinished business. Shanahan has another shot at taking down Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs that beat him and his 49ers five years ago, this time with an even more loaded roster.

Here's how social media reacted to Purdy's and the 49ers' milestone victory, Lions head coach Dan Campbell's controversial fourth-down decisions that backfired and so much more:

FOX Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager CALLED HIS SHOT!

Give Brock Purdy his flowers

Christian ‘Run CMC’ McCaffrey is him!

The 49ers are back — and their haters will just have to live with that

Brutal for Lions fans

Did Dan Campbell get too aggressive?

