FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 3 picks

What's better than watching the NFL? Watching football and earning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. Also, here is an easy FAQ on all the steps and rules.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

What will be the outcome of the Chargers-Vikings game?

Chargers win by 2 points or more; Vikings win or lose by 1 point

Both of these teams are completely untrustworthy, so no result here would surprise me.

I’m just tired of the Chargers. People expected this team to be great and it's just something they aren’t. So I’ll take the Vikings.

Prediction: Vikings win or lose by 1 point

Which running back will have the most RUSHING YARDS?

Bijan Robinson, Falcons; Tony Pollard, Cowboys; Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars; Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

We’re still waiting on Jahmyr Gibbs to get the usage we all think he should be getting, so I’ll go with Etienne.

Jacksonville should get up big on the Texans, and Etienne will be asked to see the game out.

Prediction: Travis Etienne

Order the quarterbacks by who will have the most PASSING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Dak Prescott; Cowboys, Justin Herbert, Chargers; Kirk Cousins, Vikings

I trust the Chargers defense as far as I can throw a football, which isn’t much. We’ve seen Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Tannehill pick that unit apart.

Now Brandon Staley will have to figure out a way to slow down Kirk Cousins and those wide receivers. Good luck.

Prediction: Cousins, Herbert, Mahomes, Prescott

Which team will score the MOST POINTS?

Packers, Chargers, Jaguars, Vikings

I’ve pretty much expressed my lack of trust and belief in the Chargers, so I’ll take the Vikings for the big points.

Prediction: Vikings

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Tyreek Hill, Dolphins; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Continuing the theme here, but I'm all in on the Vikings offense this week.

However, with all the rumblings about the Chiefs offense lacking weapons, it wouldn't surprise me to see Kelce and Mahomes have a huge week, especially against the Bears who are reeling.

Jefferson by a hair.

Prediction: Jefferson, Kelce, Hill, Lamb

What will be the outcome of the Bears-Chiefs game?

Bears win or lose by 12 points or fewer; Chiefs win by 13 points or more

The Bears might be the worst team in football, and now there’s also off-the-field drama creeping into that locker room.

This is a perfect spot for Kansas City to put up a big number and silence the manufactured talks about the offense being down.

Prediction: Chiefs win by 13 or more points.

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Bears 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

