National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 12 picks Updated Nov. 25, 2023 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $110,000 through the first 11 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Which quarterback will COMPLETE the MOST PASSES?

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (worth five points); Bryce Young, Panthers (eight points); Matthew Stafford, Rams (nine points); Russell Wilson, Broncos (10 points)

It feels like Mahomes is due for a big game, doesn't it?

The Chiefs haven't scored a point in the second half of a game since Week 7. And in those three games not scoring a second-half point, they are 1-2.

Even though they are on the road against a division rival with the 11th-ranked pass defense, the Chiefs need to re-establish Mahomes and the passing attack. His receivers also owe him a few catches after last week.

Prediction: Patrick Mahomes

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Saints, Falcons, Panthers, Titans

Despite losing three in a row, the Falcons are putting up points, averaging 24.7 points per game across those three.

With Derek Carr returning to the fray for New Orleans, a shootout in Atlanta between the two division rivals is possible, if not likely.

Prediction: Falcons, Saints, Titans, Panthers

Which wide receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

Adam Thielen, Panthers (five points); DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (six points); Chris Olave, Saints (seven points); Drake London, Falcons (eight points)

Each guy has been a semi-stud this season and has a chance to end the regular season in the vicinity of 1,000 receiving yards.

However, Olave has gotten 32 targets over the past three weeks and tallied 302 receiving yards over that time. He seems to be hitting his stride as the season reaches its home stretch.

Prediction: Olave, Hopkins, Thielen, London

Order the running backs by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Saquon Barkley, Giants; Derrick Henry, Titans; Jonathan Taylor, Colts; Alvin Kamara, Saints

Taylor will have a tough time running on a Tampa Bay defense that's giving up 90 rushing yards per game this season (fifth-best in the NFL).

Kamara has yet to rush for 100 yards in a game this season, and despite their struggles, the Pats are only allowing 97.7 rushing yards a game, meaning Barkley won't have a cakewalk of a day.

Go with the big man.

Prediction: Henry, Barkley, Taylor, Kamara

Which team’s defense will allow the FEWEST POINTS?

Cardinals (seven points), Giants (eight points), Broncos (nine points), Panthers (10 points)

Been paying attention to what Sean Payton is doing in Denver? In the past five weeks, the Broncos are 4-1 and have allowed 19, 17, 9, 22 and 20.

Now, Denver gets a visit from Cleveland, a team that will put Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the field for his third career start and his first career road start — and it's gonna be cold.

Prediction: Broncos, Giants, Panthers, Cardinals

What will be the outcome of the Browns-Broncos game?

Browns win, tie or lose by 1 point; Broncos win by 2 points or more

Denver has won four straight, three coming by one or two points, so it's not like it has been dominant. But it has won games, so that is totally a step in the right direction.

It's kind of a big game for Denver, as the Broncos have their next three on the road. But the Browns continue to be undervalued in my eyes, even if they too have been on the right side of a few close games. The pass rush is fierce and DTR does give the Browns some mobility at the QB position.

You could buy this up to three if you want, but I’ll also be playing Cleveland on the moneyline.

Prediction: Browns win, tie or lose by 1 point

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score of the Browns-Broncos game?

Prediction: Browns 17, Browns 13

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share