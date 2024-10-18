National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL, College Football contest recap: Fans using cash for 'bucket lists' Updated Oct. 18, 2024 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is there anything more enjoyable than bonding over football with loved ones while winning some cash?

People get to do exactly that every week with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 contest.

With opportunities to win thousands of dollars, the Super 6 game gives fans a new reason to get excited about sports.

The contest — which has been live since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season — has already given away a ton of cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season alone, more than $79,000 in cash and prizes have been awarded.

Let's take a look at a few of our recent winners.

Cheesehead takes the Week 1 Wheel

Megan from Indiana kicked off the 2024 football season with some cash in her pocket, winning in NFL Week 1.

And using her winnings for travel is the name of her game.

"I’m not sure where we’re going yet, but we have a lot to check off from our bucket list," the Green Bay Packers fan told us.

She also explained that her husband's love for football helped her get into winners' circle.

"My husband is a huge NFL fan, so I’ve been watching all day Sundays, Monday and Thursday nights for the last four years, and I’ve become a fan, too.

"Then, I pick based off what I’ve watched in the most recent games."

Megan, whose favorite player is Jordan Love, looking forward to her squad having a successful 2024.

"I'm optimistic that this is going to be a great year for the Pack. And Love is just getting started."

NFL Week 1 winner Megan (pictured with husband) said she's ‘optimistic’ about the Packers' season

The Saint goes Cashing In

"I was surprised. I thought they had made a mistake." That's what Ba from Mississippi said after finding out she won the FOX Super 6 NFL Week 2 contest.

As a matter of fact, her family was also in disbelief.

"They didn't believe me; they told me it was a lie," she laughed.

When it comes to strategy, the New Orleans Saints fan said she doesn't have one.

"I just read the questions and watch the previous games of each team and players [listed in the contest].

Saints fan Ba won the Super 6 NFL Week 2 contest

Deep in the Heart of Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas, including college football. So it was only fitting that the college football Week 3 winner hailed from the Lone Star State.

Jeff from Weatherford revealed that he just "picks the best players and teams, with a little luck" when he makes his Super 6 selections.

And although the retiree makes his home in Texas, the team that has his heart is several hundred miles away.

"My favorite team is Colorado. Favorite players are [Sheduer and Shilo] Sanders."

Jeffrey from Texas all smiles after winning the college football Week 3 contest

Welcome, Rookie

Paul from Maryland is somewhat of a Super 6 newbie. When he hit the college football Week 5 jackpot, he'd only been playing the game for three weeks.

"I just follow my gut," Paul said about how he made his picks. "And sometimes my son gives me some tips."

Speaking of his son, he plans to spend his prize on buying his son's first car.

"I was super shocked. I couldn't believe I actually won. And my family and friends had a similar reaction. Just lots of excitement."

Here’s a summary of question analytics across the NFL & College Football Super 6 contests over the first five weeks.

Paul wants to use his prize toward a new car for his son

Perfect, Hardest, Easiest

Every week, the contest challenges its participants with fun, knowledge-oriented questions. We dug into the data to highlight a few nuggets from the first few weeks of the college football and NFL seasons.

Number of perfect entries

Across both the NFL and college football contests, there have been a total of two perfect entries. Both came in the NFL contest — one during Week 1 and one during Week 5.



Overall hardest (most incorrect) question through the first five weeks

College football Week 6, Question No. 2:

"Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):" with only 0.16% of entries correctly ordering them correctly as: Texas Tech Red Raiders > Arizona Wildcats > Arkansas Razorbacks > Tennessee Volunteers, driven by the Arkansas upset of Tennessee



Overall hardest (most incorrect) non-ranker question through the first five weeks

College football Week 3, Question No. 3:

"Who will have the most RUSHING YARDS?," with only 8.88% of entries correctly selecting RJ Harvey



Overall hardest (most incorrect) non-ranker NFL question through the first five weeks

NFL Week 3, Question No. 5:

"Which team will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS from scrimmage?," with only 13.39% of entries correctly selecting the Eagles.



Overall easiest (most correct) question through the first five weeks

College football Week 5, Question No. 6:

"What will be the outcome of this game? Colorado Buffaloes: Win, or lose by 15 points or fewer or UCF Knights: Win by 16 points or more," with 82.96% of entries correctly picking Colorado.

Biggest upset on Question No. 6 to pick the outcome of the Featured Game of the Week

NFL Week 5, Question No. 6:

"What will be the outcome of this game? Arizona Cardinals (15 pts): Win, Tie, or Lose by 7 points or fewer or San Francisco 49ers (15 pts): Win by 8 or more points," with only 25.21% of entries correctly picking the Cardinals.

So , how can you join in on the fun?

It's simple.

Just look out for our next FOX Super 6 contest , and when it goes live, try your hand to see if you can win.

The best part? Yes, it gets better.

It's free!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share