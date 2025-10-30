FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 9 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 9 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 9.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence

I'm gonna go out on a limb here. Stafford, Love and Goff are better quarterbacks than Lawrence, but Stafford, Love and Goff face top-10 passing defenses this week. Lawrence gets to travel to Las Vegas against a Raiders squad that just lost 31-0 to Kansas City.

PREDICTION: Trevor Lawrence

2. Which team will score the MOST TOUCHDOWNS?

Lions, Bills, Packers, Rams

Detroit scores. It just does. Only twice this season have the Lions gone under 20. In five other games, they scored 52, 38, 34, 37 and 24, meaning they are finding the end zone at a high rate.

PREDICTION: Lions

3. Which of the following will occur?

Jonathan Taylor 100+ rushing yards

D'Andre Swift 100+ scrimmage yards

Travis Kelce 5+ receptions

None

Taylor has 370 rushing yards on 49 carries in the past three weeks. And while the Colts are on the road at Pittsburgh, that Steelers defense is not all its cracked up to be.

PREDICTION: Jonathan Taylor 100+ rushing yards

4. Predict Amon Ra St. Brown’s TOTAL RECEIVING YARDS vs MIN:

St. Brown has been the consummate professional this season, with 538 receiving yards (ninth in the NFL) in seven games. The Lions just had their bye week, and they get a division rival at home. I expect them to come out firing.

PREDICTION: 85-110

5. Rank the teams by who will SCORE THE MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Packers, Panthers, Texans, Broncos

I like the Packers a lot at home off a win at Pittsburgh, and it helps that Carolina is going through issues at quarterback. As for the Broncos-Texans, Houston is a slight favorite, Denver is without Pat Surtain II, and the Texans have the best defense in the NFL.

PREDICTION: Packers, Texans, Broncos, Panthers

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC North battle?

Vikings win, tie or lose by 8 points or fewer OR Lions win by 9 points or more

J.J. McCarthy is supposed to return for Minnesota, but hasn't played since Sept. 14. On top of that, in two games this season, he has two passing touchdowns and three interceptions. On top of that, the Vikings travel to face a Detroit team that has won five of its last six and is coming off a bye.

PREDICTION: Lions win by 9 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Lions 38, Vikings 21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .