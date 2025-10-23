FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 8 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 8 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 8.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

James Cook III, Quinshon Judkins, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley

Can you believe that a season after nearly breaking the all-time single-season rushing record, Barkley's season high so far is 88 yards? Despite being third in the league in total carries? Cook had over 100 yards in three of the Bills' four wins to open the season, but has had fewer than 100 in their two consecutive losses. I think at Carolina, Buffalo looks to reestablish its workhorse.

PREDICTION: James Cook III

2. Which of the following will occur?

49ers win vs. Texans

Baker Mayfield 250+ passing yards

Bills and Panthers 50+ combined points

None

That Texans offense is mercurial at best. In two wins this season, it has scored 35 points per game. In four losses, it has scored 14.3 points per game. Meanwhile. S.F. keeps trucking despite missing its starting QB and several of its star defenders.

PREDICTION: 49ers win vs. Texans

3. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS?

Drake Maye, Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Jalen Hurts

I'm on the Maye train, but the Pats play the Browns, who don't win a lot but do have the league's No. 1 defense. Something has gone awry with the run game in Philly, so I'm tempted to lean toward Hurts, but I also look at C.J. Stroud and see that if Houston hopes to have a chance to win some games, that offense will have to get hot behind Stroud's arm.

PREDICTION: C.J. Stroud

4. How many PASSING YARDS will Jaxson Dart have vs. PHI?

Dart has given N.Y. life, but let's not get confused: He isn't having a great individual season. He's completing 60.2% of his passes and has seven touchdowns to three interceptions. He has two games over 200 passing yards, and despite completing 26 passes at New Orleans a few weeks back, he has 45 completions across his three other starts, including 17 against Philly in Week 6. He had a season-high 283 passing yards last week at Denver.

PREDICTION: 169-197

5. Rank the players by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Emeka Egbuka, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Ja'Marr Chase

Chase had one 100-yard game in the Bengals' first four games, with Joe Burrow sidelined for the most part. Now, Joe Flacco is in the fold and last week, Chase was targeted 23 times, catching 16 passes for 161 yards. This week, Cincy gets the winless Jets. And with Egbuka, it's official that Mike Evans is out for the season, meaning the rookie should see even more passes coming his way from Baker Mayfield.

PREDICTION: Chase, Egbuka, London, Smith

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC East showdown?

Giants win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer OR Eagles win by 8 points or more

I have to assume the Eagles, at home, have revenge on the brain. They need to make a statement against a brash Dart and the Giants after losing to N.Y. just a few weeks ago.

PREDICTION: Eagles win by 8 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Eagles 30, Giants 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .