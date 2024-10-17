National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 7 picks Published Oct. 17, 2024 10:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 7 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 7 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Sam Darnold

I hate going against Mahomes, but I have to — and besides, Mahomes hasn't quite been Mahomes this season, at least not yet. Purdy is the only option that hasn't had fewer than 200 passing yards in a single game this season. He's second in the league in passing yards, and with the injuries to the Niners' offense — specifically Christian McCaffrey — Kyle Shanahan is leaning on his young QB more than ever. If S.F. is to overcome Kansas City, it will be behind the arm of Purdy.

Prediction: Brock Purdy

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Seahawks, Falcons, Lions, Vikings

The Seahawks have lost three in a row, while the Falcons have won three in a row — but I'm still going with Seattle to steal a win on the road. Atlanta is 4-2, but each time it has faced a high quality defense, it has lost (Pittsburgh and Kansas City). The Falcons have three wins over New Orleans (the worst defense in the league), Carolina (the fourth-worst defense in the league) and Tampa Bay (the seventh-worst defense in the league). Seattle is not a juggernaut defensively, but it is one of 12 teams allowing fewer than 200 passing yards per game — meaning Kirk Cousins will have his work cut out for him.

As for the big NFC North showdown, simply put, losing arguably the best defensive player in the NFL is not a small thing, and that's what happened to Detroit last week. In addition, Minnesota is 3-0 at home and coming off a bye after a home win over the Jets — meaning the Vikings have been sleeping in their own beds for weeks.

Prediction: Vikings, Seahawks, Lions, Falcons

3. Who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Saquon Barkley, Joe Mixon, Kareem Hunt, Josh Jacobs

The Eagles play at the Giants in a key divisional game (all divisional games are key, to be frank). I am not high on the Eagles, but Barkley had a great start to the season, and has slowed down in the past two weeks. Is it his time to have a superstar game on the road? Also, it feels like the Texans (Mixon) and Packers (Jacobs) will have a slobberknocker of a matchup featuring two good run defenses, so I'm not sure either will have a big week. Hunt also gets the 49ers defense.

Prediction: Saquon Barkley

4. Which undefeated team will suffer its FIRST DEFEAT in Week 7?

Chiefs, Vikings, Neither

Let's get one thing clear: This is not a revenge game. There is no revenge for losing two Super Bowls which you should have won. However, the Niners can do themselves a lot of good in a quest to get back to another Super Bowl this year by beating the two-time defending champs and getting above .500 this year. The Chiefs are coming off a bye, but the Niners also have a few extra days rest having won in Seattle on Thursday. That should help heal some of their injuries, while we know K.C. will be without Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice. I sense there will be a bunch of people flocking to the "Mahomes as a dog" angle here, but I think this game means a lot more to the Niners here given the Chiefs lead in the division and S.F. having given away a couple of games this year.

Prediction: Chiefs

5. Order the "Browns" by who will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS (rushing + receiving)

Chase Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Jerry Jeudy

A.J. Brown is back. And even though he's only played in two games this season, he had 119 receiving yards in the first and 116 receiving yards in the second. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the Lions' top weapons, but with the way they are running the ball with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra just might not see the ball as much as A.J.

Prediction: A.J. Brown

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

49ers win by 2 or more points OR Chiefs win, tie or lose by 1 point

Kansas City is 5-0, but it's squeaked by in three, arguably four of those wins. Now, of course, winners win, and winning close games is part of this thing. But I just think it's time for the 49ers to get over the hump, having lost their last four matchups vs. the Chiefs.

Prediction: 49ers win by 2 more points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 23-20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

