FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 4 Picks, Predictions

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 3 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 4.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Puka Nacua, Malik Nabers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins

Tough call here as all these guys can really play, but Nico Collins goes up against a Titans secondary that is averaging 228 pass YPG—11th most in the league. He's also fresh off a 104-yard receiving game against the Jaguars.

PREDICTION: Nico Collins

2. Rank the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Jaguars, 49ers, Colts, Rams

I have a feeling the Colts-Rams game is going to be full of points. While both defenses have played well, Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his career and Matthew Stafford looked sharp against a talented Eagles defense last week. I think Los Angeles comes out top, and the 49ers edge of the Jaguars.

PREDICTION: Rams, Colts, 49ers, Jaguars

3. Which player will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS?

Jared Goff, Joe Flacco, Bryce Young, Baker Mayfield

Baker continues to shine in Tampa, having thrown 6 TDs with no interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to a 3-0 start. But he faces arguably the best defense in the league in the Eagles. Goff, on the other hand, faces a stingy Browns defense. I'm going with Bryce Young, as New England is giving up the third-most pass YPG at 256.3.

PREDICTION: Bryce Young

4. Predict A.J. Brown’s total receiving yards vs TB:

A clash between two 3-0 teams that have met previously in the playoffs should be a game where key players make big plays. Brown is one of those guys, and I think he records his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game of the season.

PREDICTION: 89-110+

5. Which QB will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Drake Maye

It's pretty crazy to think that Mahomes has the second-most rushing yards of any QB this season, but he does with 125. Baltimore is giving up 149 rushing yards per game this season, which is the third-worst in the league.

PREDICTION: Patrick Mahomes

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC battle?

Eagles win by 4 points or more OR Buccaneers win, tie or lose by 3 points or less

I think both of these teams are really talented. But when Philly has the likes of Jordan Davis scoring touchdowns on defense, it's hard to pick against the defending Super Bowl champions. Give me the Birds by a touchdown.

PREDICTION: Eagles win by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Eagles 28, Buccaneers 21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

