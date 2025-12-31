FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 18 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 18 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 18.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams

Who needs to have the most passing yards? In order to get the NFC 5-seed, Stafford's Rams need to win and hope the 49ers lose. Lawrence and the Jags need to win (or the Texans need to lose) in order for Jacksonville to lock up the AFC South, and Williams' Bears need to win (or the Eagles need to lose) to hold on to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Lawrence gets Tennessee at home, and he's thrown for 266.8 yards in the Jags' last six games.

PREDICTION: Trevor Lawrence

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS this week (highest to lowest):

Bears, Lions, Giants, Cowboys

The Lions are out of playoff contention, but they can still play spoiler against an NFC North rival. I think they will go hard against Chicago. Meanwhile, the Giants have the worst defense in the league, and the Cowboys are not far behind. Could that be a mini shootout, with a bunch of backups taking the field at some point?

PREDICTION: Cowboys, Bears, Giants, Lions

3. Which of the following will occur?

D'Andre Swift 70+ rushing yards

Tyler Shough 250+ passing yards

Drake Maye 3+ passing TDs

None

Tyler Shough is kinda good? New Orleans doesn't get much attention, but its QB is putting together some impressive passing performances. He's averaging 304.3 passing yards per game over the last three, and the Saints are on a four-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: Tyler Shough 250+ passing yards

4. Predict Jahmyr Gibbs TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS vs. CHI:

After a 231-yard game against the Giants in Week 12, Gibbs has 226 total yards in Detroit's past five games. What gives? Your guess is as good as mine as to how much he is used in Week 18, with the Lions out of the playoff field.

PREDICTION: 0-95

5. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

George Pickens, Nico Collins, Trey McBride, Chris Olave

Let's go with Collins at home against the Colts, in a game the Texans need to win. He had five catches for 98 yards against Indy in the two teams' first matchup, and now, the Colts have nothing to play for.

PREDICTION: Nico Collins

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Lions win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Bears win by 3 points or more

I don't think this is going to be a blowout, but I do think the Bears are simply the better team. And again, they need to win to secure the 2-seed in the NFC, unless Philly plans to lose at home to the lowly Commanders. Also, Chicago lost to Detroit in Week 2, 52-21. The two teams have been on separate paths since then, but Ben Johnson will want some get-back against his former squad.

PREDICTION: Bears win by 3 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Bears 30, Lions 24

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .