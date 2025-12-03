FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 14 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 14 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 14.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Josh Allen, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow

Allen gets to play in his home stadium, which in December, is not a good thing for a passer. Burrow will be playing there, too. Scratch those two names. Ben Johnson admitted this week that the Bears' passing game is a weak spot. By process of elimination, I'll go with Love.

PREDICTION: Jordan Love

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS this week (highest to lowest):

Bears, Bills, Packers, Seahawks

Did I mention that Cincy is visiting the Bills in December in Buffalo? Who knows how that weather will affect things, but chances are, it won't have a positive effect on the game. I'm staring at Seattle visiting Atlanta, where a Seahawks team looking to stay even with the Rams and potentially win the NFC will desperately need a win.

PREDICTION: Seahawks, Packers, Bills, Bears

3. Which of the following will occur?

Matthew Stafford 250+ passing yards

Myles Garrett 2+ sacks

Ja'Marr Chase 9+ receptions

None

I kinda feel like all three of these are gonna happen. Stafford has had 250 in three of the last five weeks and had 243 last week. Chase has Joe Burrow back, and in Burrow's three starts, Chase has had 23 receptions on 35 targets. As for Garrett, he has had four games of at least two sacks and is chasing the NFL record, so he's extra motivated.

PREDICTION: Myles Garrett 2+ sacks

4. Predict Josh Jacob's RUSHING YARDS vs. CHI:

Jacobs has not had a 100-yard rushing game this season, but he did have 17 carries and 83 yards last week. He gets the carries, and the Bears give up the yards, considering they have the fifth-worst rushing defense in the NFL.

PREDICTION: 80-105

5. Which player will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE?

James Cook III, De'Von Achane, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, D'Andre Swift

JSN had his worst game of the season last week. In the Seahawks 26-0 win over Minnesota, he had just two receptions and 23 yards. But like Garrett, he's chasing a record: most receiving yards in a single season. I think he's going for it, and Seattle wants to see him get it.

PREDICTION: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC NORTH battle?

Bears win, tie or lose by 6 points or less OR Packers win by 7 points or more

I'm almost a Bears believer … but not quite yet. The win at Philadelphia was impressive on paper, but the Eagles seem to be struggling internally and on the field. If Chicago can win this one at Green Bay, or at least take it down to the wire, I might turn the corner. And honestly, I think they will.

PREDICTION: Bears win, tie or lose by 6 points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Packers 27, Bears 23

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .