FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 12 Picks, Predictions

NFL Week 12

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, George Pickens, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeVonta Smith

JSN has been the best receiver in the NFL this season, and it hasn't been particularly close. He has fewer games under 100 yards receiving than he does over 100 yards receiving. He's getting the targets and making the catches. He still had 105 receiving yards last week, in a game Sam Darnold threw four picks. He's just in a zone.

PREDICTION: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2. Predict Shedeur Sanders PASSING YARDS vs. Las Vegas:

Last week was really rough for Shedeur, as he completed four of 16 passes for 47 yards and a pick. I'm gonna give him a pass, though, since he didn't start, and he hasn't had any reps with the firsts in practice. Las Vegas isn't horrible defensively, but it is not a good team. Let's see if Sanders can have some success.

PREDICTION: 169-199

3. Which defense will have the MOST QB SACKS this week?

Seahawks, Lions, Colts, Vikings

This one is just about the math. The Seahawks average 3.2 sacks per game and are tied for fifth-most in the NFL through 10 weeks (32). The Titans allow 4.1 sacks per game, and their 41 sacks allowed are the most in the NFL.

PREDICTION: Seahawks

4. Which of the following will occur?

CeeDee Lamb 75+ receiving yards

Daniel Jones 250+ passing yards

Saquon Barkley 110+ scrimmage yards

None

Jones appears to be banged up heading into Week 12. Barkley has had 110+ scrimmage yards once this season. Lamb has had one 75-yard receiving performance in his last three games, and now the Cowboys get an Eagles team that is an expert in slowing other teams down.

PREDICTION: None

5. Rank the Quarterbacks by who will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS (highest to lowest):

Sam Darnold, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett

Sometimes, this one doesn't come down to completions as much as it does attempts. Brissett has 212 pass attempts … in five starts this year. That's 42 a game. He's completed 142 of those. That's 28 per game. He had 47 completions last week. I can't really bet against Arizona throwing the ball nonstop.

PREDICTION: Brissett, Darnold, Goff, Prescott

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC EAST battle?

Eagles win by 4 or more points OR Cowboys win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

The Eagles have back-to-back wins over the Packers and Lions. One was a 3-point win and one was a 7-point win. But those were both against good teams. So the question is, are the Cowboys a good team? I want to say they're not bad. But a touchdown difference seems appropriate in this one.

PREDICTION: Eagles win by 4 or more points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Eagles 24, Cowboys 17

