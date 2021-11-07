FOX Sports salutes troops with Veterans Day show from Naval Academy in Annapolis

National Football League
2 hours ago

FOX Sports continued the annual tradition of honoring those who have served our country with a two-hour "FOX NFL Sunday" pregame show from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Ahead of Week 9's slate of games, Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer paid tribute to our servicemen and servicewomen with Navy midshipmen in attendance.

Here are the highlights from the show Sunday:

Movie star Tom Cruise lent his voice to open the broadcast from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Three active midshipmen gave a history of the Navy, including the core values of the branch.

Military pioneer Grace Hopper, the first woman in any service academy to have a building named after her, was spotlighted in a segment.

Hopper's naval career began in World War II and spanned more than five decades.

Jessica Carothers, a fourth-generation midshipman, shared her connection with her father and the pride of carrying on the family tradition in the Navy.

The No. 1 ranked midshipman in the senior class, Brigade Commander MIDN 1/C Jackie Booker Jr., along with the U.S. Naval Glee Club, paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in combat.

Cruise returned to start the second hour, honoring the U.S. Armed Forces and the sacrifices the troops have made.

Tom Cruise reminds us to always remember those who make sacrifices to protect our freedom.

In a powerful piece titled "Blood Brothers," Tom Rinaldi told the story of Brendan Looney and Travis Manion, who lost their lives in combat.

Tom Rinaldi presents Blood Brothers: The unbreakable bond between Brendan Looney and Travis Manion

The two-hour special culminated with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from the Naval Academy.

