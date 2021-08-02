National Football League FOX Sports unveils 2021 NFL broadcast teams 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports begins its 28th season of NFL coverage this fall with a dynamic and unparalleled lineup of game and studio talent.

On Monday, FOX Sports Executive Producer and Executive Vice President/Head of Production and Operations Brad Zager announced the network's broadcast teams for the 2021-22 season.

Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, will be back with Hall of Famer Troy Aikman as the two celebrate their 20th consecutive season together, making them the league's longest-tenured on-air duo.

They will be joined by veteran sideline reporter Erin Andrews and rules analyst Mike Pereira, the former NFL vice president of officiating. On Sundays, 17-time Sports Emmy Award winner Tom Rinaldi will join the group.

That team will open Week 1 with FOX’s first edition of "America’s Game of the Week" when the New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers.

Kristina Pink, who returns to FOX for her fourth year, will join Buck, Aikman and Andrews from the sideline for "Thursday Night Football" beginning in Week 5.

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen, who retired in 2021 after a 14-year NFL career, will team with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and Pam Oliver, who, in her 27th season, is the longest-tenured NFL reporter.

Multisport play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, in his second season with FOX, will once again be paired with Mark Schlereth in the booth, and Shannon Spake will join the duo with reporting duties.

Kenny Albert, a member of FOX's NFL team since 1994, and former Pro Bowler Jonathan Vilma will team up for the second year while Lindsay Czarniak and Sara Walsh share reporting duties.

In his 21st season of NFL on FOX coverage, veteran play-by-play announcer Chris Myers will be paired with former three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl "Moose" Johnston, also in his 21st season. Jennifer Hale will report from the sideline.

Kevin Kugler will return for his second full season handling play-by-play duties, teaming with former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, who joins the FOX team as a game analyst. Laura Okmin will report from the sideline.

Play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson will work select games, calling matchups alongside former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who made his game analyst debut for FOX last season. Megan Olivi will cover the sideline.

Additionally, play-by-play announcer Joe Davis will contribute to game coverage throughout the season, and rules analyst and former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino will join the broadcast crews to offer his perspective on pivotal game calls.

FOX Deportes will offer Spanish-language broadcasts for 12 regular-season games, including 11 "Thursday Night Football" matchups and three postseason games. At the helm will be renowned play-by-play announcers Jorge Pérez Navarro and John Laguna, joined by former offensive lineman Rolando Cantú, anchor Rodolfo Landeros and award-winning broadcaster Jessi Losada.

On the studio side, Curt Menefee will host "FOX NFL Sunday," which will make its season debut Sept. 12 ( noon ET). Menefee is joined by a Hall of Fame team of analysts, including Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Michael Strahan. Rounding out the Sunday crew is FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer.

Charissa Thompson will return as host of "FOX NFL Kickoff" (Sundays at 11 a.m. ET), alongside "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd, four-time Pro Bowler Michael Vick, Super Bowl winning-defensive coordinator Dave Wannstedt, reporter Peter Schrager, Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and contributor Cooper Manning.

