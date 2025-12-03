FOX Packers-Lions Thanksgiving Day Broadcast Sets Viewership Record

The Thanksgiving Day slate of NFL games is always going to get more eyeballs on the NFL, but this season, it did so in historic fashion on FOX.

FOX Sports PR announced on Wednesday that with 47.7 million people – and, at one point in time, 57,957,000 people – watching the FOX broadcast of the Green Bay Packers' Nov. 27 road victory over the Detroit Lions, a new record was set for ratings in the early window game of Thanksgiving Day.

Kevin Burkhardt was on the call in Detroit for FOX, with Tom Brady by his side and both Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline.

FOX began broadcasting NFL games in 1994, which has included calling a game on Thanksgiving Day every year.

As for the game, Green Bay beat Detroit, 31-24, marking a series sweep of its NFC North rival. Packers quarterback Jordan Love totaled 234 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 124.2 passer rating, while completing 60% of his passes.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks came down with two of Love's touchdown passes, finishing the day with six receptions for 94 yards and two scores. Fellow receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs were on the receiving end of the other two touchdown passes. Meanwhile, superstar defensive end Micah Parsons recorded 2.5 sacks. Green Bay never trailed.

The now-8-3-1 Packers host the No. 1 seed Chicago Bears on Sunday, with the same broadcasting team set to call the NFC North showdown (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

