FOX Bet Super 6: Picks for Steelers-Vikings to win $30,000 on TNF

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The schedule may have changed in a lot of ways thanks to the "longest season ever" and 17 games in the National Football League. But for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, the cold hard facts have not. The second week in December is the time they must start winning to have any chance of playing meaningful January football.

Both teams are on the outside looking in right now of the playoff race. The Steelers (6-5-1) are a half-game back on Buffalo for the seventh spot in the AFC. The Vikings, who were stunned at Detroit last Sunday, stand 5-7 and sit one game back of San Francisco for the final NFC playoff berth.

That’s what makes this Thursday’s game (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX) so critical. The Vikings are getting Dalvin Cook back early from a shoulder injury because of the urgency of this one. The Steelers are staring at back-to-back games against the Titans and Chiefs that makes this one a must win game. It is a perfect storm of events for both — and compelling television.

Here are the six questions for Thursday night, plus some predictions to help you cash in.

How many passing touchdowns will there be in the game?

0-2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7-plus

When you have weapons like Justin Jefferson on one side, you expect a lot of passing. But Adam Thielen is out with an ankle injury, and having Cook back makes it more possible that Kirk Cousins will not be looking to air it out as much. Meanwhile, the days of Ben Roethlisberger airing things out like it’s 2009 are over in Pittsburgh. Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are weapons on the outside – but the question about whether Roethlisberger can get it to them deep is real. Prediction: 4 total passing TDs

Which team will have the highest kick return average, and what will that average be?

Steelers, Vikings or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 35-plus

True fact: The Vikings lead the NFL in highest kick return average yards at 29.2. They also have two touchdowns on kickoff returns by Kene Nwangwu. They are the only team to do that this year. Good enough for us. And the Vikings have the highest touchback percentage in the league at 85 percent. Even better. Prediction: Vikings, 35-plus

Which team will have the highest punt average, and what will that average be?

Steelers, Vikings or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 50-plus

Pressley Harvin is the Pittsburgh punter, averaging 43.7 yards per punt. Minnesota’s punter is Jordan Berry, who is averaging 46.8. With the game in the climate-controlled US Bank Stadium tonight, expect a high number. Prediction: Vikings, 49

Which team will make the longest field goal and how long will it be?

Steelers, Vikings or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 54-plus

Long the bane of the Vikings under Mike Zimmer, the kicking game with Greg Joseph has been OK this year. Joseph has hit 24-of-28 field goals, including 6-of-8 from 50 plus. (It’s more baffling that he’s 24-of-27 on extra points.) Chris Boswell is automatic at 24-for-25 this season for the Steelers and 14-of-15 from 40 plus. Prediction: Steelers, 54-plus

Which team will have the most solo tackles, and how many will they have?

Steelers, Vikings or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 46-plus

The Vikings have 515 solo tackles this year, while Pittsburgh has just 463. Minnesota is actually in the Top 10 in solo tackles heading into the week. Prediction: Vikings, 43

Who will win and by how many points?

Steelers, Vikings or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 17-plus

Maybe the best thing for the Vikings off that loss to the Lions last week is the short week. Games like that can linger and hold on, especially the more you have to think about it. But the reality is this: Minnesota has the younger quarterback in Cousins, so that should work to the Vikings benefit. They have the best playmaker in Jefferson. They are at home, which usually works out well on Thursday night. Add it together, and you have Minnesota getting a much-needed win. Prediction: Vikings to win by 7-8 points

