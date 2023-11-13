National Football League
Former Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul will reportedly sign with Dolphins
National Football League

Former Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul will reportedly sign with Dolphins

Updated Nov. 27, 2023 8:19 p.m. ET

Veteran pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is set to join the Miami Dolphins, NFL Media reported on Monday.

The 34-year-old Pierre-Paul will help augment a Miami pass rush as the Dolphins (8-3) look to separate themselves in a competitive NFC South. The three-time Pro Bowler and former New York Giants star is nearing the end of his career and had not played this season, but told Anderson last week that he had been "training his a-- off" in hopes of joining a contender.

Pierre-Paul, a first round pick by the Giants in 2010, was named first team All-Pro in 2011, his second NFL season. He went on to help New York win the Super Bowl that year. He later joined Tampa Bay in 2018 and won his second Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020, helping anchor a veteran pass rush that helped Tom Brady to his seventh championship.

Pierre-Paul's performance has declined in recent years as he has dealt with myriad injuries. He spent 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre-Paul has 629 tackles, 127 tackles for a loss and 94.5 sacks in his 13-year NFL career.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Harbaugh's return puts 'legend' Sherrone Moore back in a support role, for now

Jim Harbaugh's return puts 'legend' Sherrone Moore back in a support role, for now

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes