Former Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul says he's planning to sign with Saints
Veteran pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is set to join the New Orleans Saints, he told "Undisputed" contributor Josina Anderson on Monday.
The 34-year-old Pierre-Paul will help augment a New Orleans pass rush as the Saints (5-5) look to separate themselves in a competitive NFC South. The three-time Pro Bowler and former New York Giants star is nearing the end of his career and had not played this season, but told Anderson last week that he had been "training his a-- off" in hopes of joining a contender.
Pierre-Paul, a first round pick by the Giants in 2010, was named first team All-Pro in 2011, his second NFL season. He went on to help New York win the Super Bowl that year. He later joined Tampa Bay in 2018 and won his second Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020, helping anchor a veteran pass rush that helped Tom Brady to his seventh championship.
Pierre-Paul's performance has declined in recent years as he has dealt with myriad injuries. He spent 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Saints have a bye in Week 11, giving Pierre-Paul time to acclimate to his new team. They currently have a half-game lead over the Falcons in the NFC South.
Pierre-Paul has 629 tackles, 127 tackles for a loss and 94.5 sacks in his 13-year NFL career.
